New CBN Measures On Diaspora Remittances: What They Mean For Market Participants

On March 24, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular on Measures to Further Deepen Diaspora Remittances and Compliance (the “Circular”).

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Introduction

On March 24, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular on Measures to Further Deepen Diaspora Remittances and Compliance (the “Circular”). The Circular, which is effective from May 1, 2026, builds on the CBN’s revised guidelines for international money transfer services in Nigeria, and is aimed at enhancing diaspora remittances, strengthening transparency, traceability, and effective monitoring of all remittance related transactions.

In this newsletter, we highlight the measures introduced by the CBN and assess their practical implications for participants.

What Are the New Measures?

The following measures have been prescribed by the CBN.

Designated Naira Settlement Accounts: All transactions related to International Money Transfer Operators’ (IMTO) operations, including payments to beneficiaries and any settlements, must be processed through designated settlement accounts held with authorised dealer banks (ADBs or Banks). IMTOs may either open new accounts or use existing ones for this purpose and can maintain multiple naira settlement accounts based on their business needs. However, they are required to regularly provide the CBN with an updated list of these designated accounts through the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department. Account Funding Restrictions: The circular makes it clear that these settlement accounts can only receive money from remittances or foreign exchange transactions carried out by the IMTOs or their agents through authorized participants in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM). This means that no other funds are allowed to be deposited into these accounts. Authorised Transfers to Other Market Participants and BDCs: To improve the flow of foreign exchange and support fair pricing, ADBs are permitted to process foreign currency transfers from IMTO settlement accounts to other ADBs and approved market participants, including licensed Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. Real-Time FX Pricing: IMTOs must set their remittance rates to reflect current market prices from Bloomberg’s BMatch platform rather than being set independently. By doing this, the CBN aims to ensure more accurate pricing, reduce information gaps between banks and IMTOs, and encourage greater use of the official FX market. Compliance and Record Keeping: In addition to complying with the above measures, all IMTOs (and ADBs) must strictly comply with anti‐money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. Detailed records of all remittance transactions (origins, amounts, beneficiaries, conversions, etc.) must also be kept for regulatory review and audit purposes.

What Are the Practical Implications?

The new measures may require certain operational changes. We have set out below, some key implications and action points for IMTOs, banks, BDCs and other stakeholders:

IMTOs (Money Transfer Operators): In view of the above regulatory measures, IMTOs may require system upgrades and staff training and must also strengthen record-keeping and AML/KYC processes, maintaining detailed transaction logs for regulatory review. ADBs (Commercial Banks): ADBs should prepare for increased demand from IMTOs to open and manage multiple naira settlement accounts and streamline onboarding processes accordingly. Banks will also need to closely monitor these accounts to ensure they are used solely for remittance flows and comply with FX funding requirements, while supporting IMTOs in meeting AML/CFT obligations. BDCs: Since ADBs are permitted to process foreign currency transfers from IMTO settlement accounts, BDCs may engage ADBs and their IMTO partners to access this FX liquidity. General Market Effects: In general, the measures are expected to improve transparency by channeling remittance flows through the formal banking system, giving the CBN greater visibility into FX inflows. In the medium term, it is expected that this will reduce reliance on informal markets, support better rate alignment, and contribute to improved liquidity and stability in the FX market.



Conclusion

The CBN’s new measures on diaspora remittances are part of a series of significant steps toward formalising diaspora remittance flows and improving transparency in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. By mandating designated settlement accounts, real-time pricing, and stricter compliance standards, the framework is expected to enhance liquidity, strengthen regulatory oversight, and reduce reliance on informal channels. While stakeholders will need to adjust their operations to meet the new requirements, the CBN expects that the reforms should, over time, support better price discovery and contribute to greater stability of the naira.

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