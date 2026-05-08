Banking And Finance Regulation In Nigeria – Interest Rate Determination, Nofr Benchmark

On April 17, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) in collaboration with the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA).

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Introduction

On April 17, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) in collaboration with the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA). The NOFR is a daily benchmark designed to reflect the actual cost of short-term borrowing between banks, based on real market transactions. According to the CBN, the introduction of the NOFR is aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening monetary policy transmission, and deepening Nigeria’s money market.

In this newsletter, we highlight the rationale and framework of the NOFR, as well as its implications for the market.

What is the Rationale behind the NOFR?

Nigeria’s short-term interest rates have traditionally been guided by the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and interbank indicators such as the Open Buy Back (OBB) and Overnight (OVN) rates, which are meant to reflect the cost of overnight borrowing between banks.

However, these indicators do not always reflect actual transactions, as they may be influenced by estimates, limited trading activity, or inconsistent reporting. As a result, they may not accurately capture the true cost of short-term funding.

The Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) was introduced to address this gap by replacing indicative pricing with a benchmark based on actual transactions, thereby improving reliability and market confidence.

What is the Framework of the NOFR?

The NOFR is an average interest rate that reflects the actual cost of overnight lending between banks in naira, where the loans are secured by collateral, and based on real market transactions. The rate is calculated by giving more weight to larger transactions and removing unusually high or low rates (the higher 10% and the lower 10% percent volumes are excluded from the calculation), so that the final figure reflects normal market conditions and provides a more accurate picture of how banks actually price short-term funding.

The transactions used to calculate the NOFR must meet the following conditions:

they must be carried out on the specific day the rate is being calculated (the fixing day); they must be reported by approved banks; Each transaction must be at least ₦5 billion, so that only significant market activity is included.

The rate is published daily at 10:00 a.m. for the preceding business day. Where there is insufficient qualifying transaction data, the previous day’s rate is retained and published to ensure continuity and stability. The CBN is responsible for the governance and regular publication of the NOFR. The rate can be accessed on the CBN website.

What are the Key Market Implications?

Some key market implications of the introduction of the NOFR are set out below:

Corporate Borrowers: While the NOFR may not immediately reduce borrowing costs, it provides a clear and transparent base rate for floating-rate loans. This makes loan pricing more consistent and easier to compare. Borrowers may seek to review existing loan agreements, especially floating-rate clauses, as pricing will gradually shift to NOFR-based benchmarks, making interest costs more responsive to overall market conditions. Banks and Financial Institutions: In view of the improved accuracy in pricing short-term loans, banks will have a clearer view of funding costs, enabling more effective day-to-day liquidity management. Investors: The greater transparency and reliability of the NOFR may make it easier to price and value instruments such as treasury bills and bonds. This is expected to improve pricing consistency across the market and give both local and foreign investors greater confidence in expected returns. Legal/Contractual Considerations: The introduction of the NOFR means that existing financial agreements referencing older interbank rates or bank-specific pricing may need to be reviewed and updated to reflect the new benchmark. Going forward, new agreements are likely to adopt NOFR as the base rate, with an added margin. This makes it important to include clear provisions on benchmark use and replacement in new agreements.

Conclusion

The introduction of the NOFR marks a significant shift in how interest rates are determined in Nigeria and aligns the country with global benchmarks best practices such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) in the United States and the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) in the United Kingdom. While the CBN expects the NOFR to enhance transparency, strengthen monetary policy transmission, and deepen Nigeria’s money market, its impact will ultimately depend on adoption and effective administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.