ARTICLE
14 January 2025

Nigeria Cash Withdrawal Limit: Legality Of The Central Bank Of Nigeria (Cbn) Circular With Ref. Nos.: Bsd/Dir/Pub/Lab/015/069 And Bsd/Dir/Pub/Lab/015/073

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore Firm Details
Following the redesigning of the currency (Naira i.e. 200, 500 & 1000) of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a memo dated 6th December 2022 and referenced BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/015/069 to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions in furtherance to its cashless policy.
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Harrison Ogalagu and Akinluyi Akinbobola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Following the redesigning of the currency (Naira i.e. 200, 500 & 1000) of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a memo dated 6th December 2022 and referenced BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/015/069 to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions in furtherance to its cashless policy. It mandated that effective from 9th January 2023, there will be a limit to over-the-counter cash withdrawals.

Withdrawals in this regard by individuals would be limited to N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) per week while corporate entities would be limited to N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand) per week. Also, the cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is limited to N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) subject to a maximum of N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) cash withdrawal per day and the maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sale (POS) terminal is limited to N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) per day. In addition, where any individual or corporate entity is inclined to withdraw above the limit, processing fees will be payable which attracts a percentage – 5% & 10% respectively – of the cash.

The efficacy of the new CBN Policy on cash withdrawal limit has spawned many divergent views and critiques from stakeholders and the banking public including the National Assembly of Nigeria. The Policy has allegedly been described as unconstitutional and unlawful. As a result of this feedback, the CBN on 21st December 2022 made a U-turn and declared an upward review of the Policy (via a new policy contained in a circular number BSD/DIR/PUB/LAB/015/073) by increasing the cash withdrawal limits to N500, 000 and N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) for individuals and corporate entities, respectively...

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

Originally published 4th January 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Harrison Ogalagu
Harrison Ogalagu
Photo of Akinluyi Akinbobola
Akinluyi Akinbobola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More