On 29th July, 2024, the Corporate Affairs Commission (the "CAC") exercising its authority under Section 8 (1) (e) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, issued new Guidelines to facilitate the recapitalization efforts of banks to assist them in the ongoing recapitalization.

This development follows a significant directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") on March 28, 2024, which raised the minimum capital requirements for Nigerian banks thereby necessitating an increase in their capital base.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.