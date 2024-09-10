ARTICLE
10 September 2024

Exploring The Corporate Affairs Commission's Comprehensive Guidelines For Banking Sector Recapitalization

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo
Explore Firm Details
On 29th July, 2024, the Corporate Affairs Commission (the "CAC") exercising its authority under Section 8 (1) (e) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020...
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 29th July, 2024, the Corporate Affairs Commission (the "CAC") exercising its authority under Section 8 (1) (e) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, issued new Guidelines to facilitate the recapitalization efforts of banks to assist them in the ongoing recapitalization.

This development follows a significant directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") on March 28, 2024, which raised the minimum capital requirements for Nigerian banks thereby necessitating an increase in their capital base.

Open PDF to continue reading>>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More