How To Apply For A Fintech Switching And Processing License In Nigeria

Introduction

Fintech are computer programs and other technology used to support or enable banking and financial services. A fintech license is essential for establishing a compliant payment processing and routing business in Nigeria, granting authority to facilitate interbank transactions, electronic payments, and broader financial service offerings. In order to apply for a Fintech Switching and Processing License in Nigeria, you'll need to meet the requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While it is important to state that there are various types of Fintech License available. This article will focus on how to obtain a switching and processing License

Switching and Processing License

A Switching and Processing License, issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), enables companies to facilitate card processing, transaction clearing, and settlement services.

A Switching and Processing License is a necessary requirement for any fintech company in Nigeria that intends to engage in payment processing and transaction routing activities between banks and other financial service providers. Notable examples of switching and processing fintech companies in Nigeria include Remita, Flutterwave, Moniepoint, Interswitch, and Paystack etc

What Regulatory Body issues this license?

The body which issues Fintech license is the Central Bank of Nigeria. The fintech sector's rapid evolution necessitates a dynamic regulatory framework. It includes key laws, regulations, and institutional guidelines that govern fintech operations, ensuring stability, security, and innovation.

To obtain a switching and processing license, the following steps must be taken:

Capital Requirements

Minimum shareholders' funds of ₦2 billion unimpaired by losses

Refundable escrow deposit of ₦2 billion into the CBN PSP Share Capital Deposit Account, paid as a lump sum

Licensing Process

A written application to the Director, Payments System Management Department of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), together with proof of payment and other required documents.

Application fee of ₦100,000

Validity period determined by CBN upon satisfactory performance

The Documents required to obtain a switching and processing fintech license

Incorporation documents

3 years of tax clearance

Share structure, number of employees, and organogram

Functional physical and digital addresses

Board composition and personal details of board members and top management

5-year business plan and financial projections

Features of the switching and processing scheme, security architecture, and process flows

IT Policies: (Develop policies on privacy, data protection, backup, security, etc.)

Risk management, internal control, KYC/AML procedures, fraud detection plan, consumer protection policy

Executed agreements with technical partners, banks, merchants, etc.

What Activities are permissible

Switching

Card processing

Transaction clearing and settlement agent services

Non-bank acquiring services

Activities of super-agents, payment terminal service providers (PTSPs), and payment system service providers (PSSPs)

Application Process

Pre-Application Engagement: Engage with the CBN or experienced consultants / Attorneys for clarification on requirements. Submission of Application: Submit the formal application, accompanied by all necessary documents, to the CBN. Payment of Shareholder Funds: Deposit the required shareholders' funds immediately after submitting the application. Due Diligence and Background Checks: The CBN conducts due diligence and background checks on the directors, shareholders, and key management personnel. On-Site Inspection: The CBN may conduct an on-site inspection of the applicant's premises. Review and Approval: The CBN reviews the application, taking into consideration all relevant factors. Post-Licensing Obligations: License holders are required to comply with ongoing reporting requirements, risk management practices, and any additional guidelines issued by the CBN.

Fees

Non-Refundable Application Fee: ₦100,000 paid via RTGS

Licensing Fee: ₦1,000,000 to be paid before the issuance of the final license, if successful

Conclusion

In summary, a Switching and Processing License is a vital prerequisite for fintech companies in Nigeria, unlocking access to a broader range of payment services and facilitating growth, despite the complexities and costs associated with the licensing process.

Originally published January 18, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.