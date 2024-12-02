ARTICLE
2 December 2024

How To Obtain A PTSP License In Nigeria

uA
Firmus Advisory

Contributor

Firmus Advisory logo
Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.
Explore Firm Details
A Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) license is one issued to financial technology companies for deploying, maintaining, and supporting POS terminals services.
Nigeria Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors

A Payment Terminal Service Provider (PTSP) license is one issued to financial technology companies for deploying, maintaining, and supporting POS terminals services. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the regulatory body responsible for regulating and issuing PTSP licenses to companies.

This license is mostly used by financial technology (Fintech) companies such as Callphone Limited, 3Line Card Management, Appmart Integrated Limited, Betastack Technology Limited, Capricorn Digital Limited, Blusalt Financial Services Limited and a host of others.

Requirements for obtaining the License

  1. Certificate of Incorporation of the company (The company must be registered with a minimum paid up share capital of NGN100,000)
  2. Memorandum & Articles of Association
  3. Form CAC 2A (now Status Report from CAC)
  4. Form CAC 7A (now Status Report from CAC)
  5. Tax Clearance Certificate for three (3) years of the company (if applicable) and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of company
  6. The company's profile; detailing current type of business operation, products and services
  7. Structure of holding company or parent company (if applicable)
  8. Details of ownership: private/public; ultimate parent; any significant changes in ownership in the last two years
  9. Total number of employees
  10. Organogram
  11. Functional physical address, contact e -mails from company's domain and telephone numbers
  12. Board Structure – showing at a minimum Chairman, CEO/MD, and at least, one (1) Independent Non -Executive Director and other Director(s)
  13. Bank Verification Number (BVN), Curricula Vitae (CVs), proof of government issued identity (National Identification Number (NIN), International Passport, Driver's Licence, Voter's Card) of Board and top management team.
  14. A business Plan which must include:
  15. Nature of the business
  16. Features of the scheme
  17. Security features that will be put in place
  18. 5 years financial projections
  19. Proposed schedule of charges
  20. Profit sharing arrangement
  21. Diagrammatic illustration of transaction flows
  22. Understanding of the nature of the POS business and support requirements
  23. Terminal deployment and connectivity strategy
  24. POS support strategy (on -site and offsite) and strategy to ensure failures are remotely detected and fixed within 72 hours
  25. Transaction fees and other charges to be borne by customers
  26. Strategy for ensuring 99.9% uptime for terminals
  27. Training and merchant relationship management strategy
  28. Customer care and issue resolution strategy
  29. Project work plan that demonstrates readiness/ability to commence work.
  30. Partnerships & Alliances – scope, duration, and other pertinent details
  31. Competitive advantage/value proposition
  32. Planned coverage area
  33. Experience with this activity or something similar in the past
  34. Information Technology policy of the company including:
  35. Privacy Policy
  36. Information Ownership/Disclosure/Loss Policy
  37. Backup and Restore Policy
  38. Network Security Policy
  39. Encryption Policy
  40. Confidential Data Policy
  41. Password Policy
  42. Third Party Connection Policy
  43. Incidence Response Policy
  44. Physical Security Policy
  45. Enterprise Risk Management Framework
  46. Dispute Resolution Framework
  47. Contingency and Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity Plan)
  48. Duly executed agreements (drafts, as applicable) with the following:
  49. Technical partners
  50. Participating banks
  51. Merchants
  52. Telcos
  53. Any other relevant party
  54. Project Deployment Methodology
  55. A document that shall outline the strategy of the shared agent network including current and potential engagements, geographical spread and benefits to be derived
  56. Qualifying criteria for engaging agents such as:
  57. Outreach
  58. Competence
  59. Integrity
  60. Draft Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with sub-agents and Financial Institution (FI) Agent Banking Contract
  61. Risk management, internal control, operational procedures and any other policy and procedures relevant to the management of an agent banking arrangement
  62. Procedures for KYC and AML/CFT compliance
  63. Fraud detection plan and standard of care
  64. Consumer Protection Policy and Procedure Board Approval
  65. Certifications such as:
  66. Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) Certification (if applicable)
  67. Payment Application Data Security Standard (PADSS) Certification or Compliance with CBN IT Standards for Solution Development (if applicable)
  68. Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA) of Payment Terminal Application Certification
  69. Other relevant certifications

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Technology Law and Digital Law
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Firmus Advisory
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More