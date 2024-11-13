ARTICLE
13 November 2024

Spotlight On AI Development In Nigeria

Nigeria boasts a resilient tech foundation, so it's no surprise that Sam Altman, creator of OpenAI, said, "Nigeria has been the biggest adopter of Artificial Intelligence in Africa."
Authors

Nigeria's AI plan is led by the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMCIDE). The National Innovation and Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the FMCIDE, has said that the government's main goal is not to regulate AI.

Its focus is twofold: First, to make sure Nigerian organizations are ready to safely use AI. Second, to help Nigerians build the skills needed to create AI solutions that work for both the local economy and global standards.

In this article, we look at AI growth in Nigeria, the hurdles in the way, and the legal and regulatory shifts happening now.

This insight follows closely on the heels of the Africa Tech Sector Index 2024 - Africa's Next Leap. That report looked at how Africa is preparing for the next wave of digital growth. With AI and fintech driving change across the continent, Africa is ready for its next big leap. To learn more, download Africa – the next great leap.

Please note: The findings and positions discussed in this article may have evolved by the time of reading, reflecting the dynamic nature of AI development and related policies.

