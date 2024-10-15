ARTICLE
15 October 2024

How To Obtain An Imto License In Nigeria

The international money transfer operator (IMTO) licence is one that is required for the provision of inbound cross-border payment services from overseas to Nigerians and foreigners ...
Introduction

The international money transfer operator (IMTO) licence is one that is required for the provision of inbound cross-border payment services from overseas to Nigerians and foreigners in Nigeria such as the transfer of funds from individual or entities residing abroad to recipients in Nigeria and the payment of corresponding sums to such beneficiaries.

In Nigeria, only those who have been duly incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) solely for the purpose of rendering IMTO services in Nigeria can provide these services. Previously, banks and fintechs could carry out IMTO services but this is no longer the case as they are now prohibited from carrying out such services but banks can act as agents of IMTO companies as a result of the CBN revised guideline released on the 31st of January 2024, for international money transfer services in Nigeria.

Please note that fintech who had previously obtained the license are also prohibited from carrying out IMTO services as well effective from the date of this guideline.

Requirements for Obtaining an IMTO License

  1. An application to the Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, accompanied with the following documents:
  2. Evidence of approval to operate in other jurisdictions or agency agreements
  3. Evidence of tax clearance and CAC incorporation documents for Nigeria entities
  4. Ownership structure of the IMTO
  5. Board of directors approval to operate with an IMTO license
  6. Return on allotment of shares and particulars of directors
  7. Profile of the company including the curriculum vitae of the Board and the management of the company
  8. Information on beneficial owners of the company (where applicable)
  9. Credit reports from a licensed credit bureau for the shareholders and key officers of the IMTO
  10. Foreign applicants must have a minimum share capital of US$1million, while Nigerians are expected to have the Naira equivalent of the US$1million as their minimum share capital.
  11. Deposit of the share capital in a designated account domiciled with the CBN which will be refunded after the grant of the license.
  12. The names of Authorized Dealer Bank(s) to serve as local agent(s) and copy of the agency agreement
  13. A business plan which must include:
  14. The nature of business
  15. Features of the scheme
  16. Internal control systems and monitoring procedures
  17. Security features that will be put in place
  18. Three years of financial projections and market analysis for the company
  19. Transaction and other charges that the company will bear
  20. Profit sharing agreement among the parties
  21. Diagrammatic illustration of transaction flows
  22. Consumer Protection and Dispute Resolution Mechanism
  23. Information technology policy of the company, including:
  24. Privacy Policy
  25. Information Ownership, Disclosure, and Loss Policies
  26. The Backup and Restore Policy
  27. Network Security Policy
  28. Encryption Policy
  29. Confidential Data Policy
  30. Password Policy
  31. Third Party Connection Policy
  32. Incidence Response Policy
  33. Physical Security Policy
  34. Enterprise Risk Management Framework
  35. Contingency and Disaster Recovery Plan (business continuity plan)
  36. Project Development Plan (time, location, operation, etc.)
  37. Upon complying with the above requirements, the applicant may be granted approval in principle (AIP) which would allow the applicant to open a bank account and process pre-operational processes. Please note that the AIP does not grant authorization for IMTO operations.
  38. Application to the CBN within three (3) months of obtaining the AIP for final approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

