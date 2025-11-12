The Regulatory And Supervisory Guidelines For 2024 Bureau De Change Operations In Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau De Change (BDC) operations in Nigeria.

Niji Oni & Co. is a Nigerian law firm with a seasoned, multidisciplinary team, leveraging extensive experience across local and international projects. We offer comprehensive corporate, commercial, and dispute resolution services that adhere to rigorous international standards, combining deep local legal expertise with a pragmatic approach to navigate any legal landscape.

Article Insights

Adeniji Oni’s articles from Niji Oni & Co. are most popular: in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau De Change (BDC) operations in Nigeria. These guidelines aim to restructure the BDC sector, enhance its operations, and align it with broader economic and financial policies. Key changes include:

Categorization of BDCs: BDCs are now categorized into tiers based on their capital and operational capacity.

Corporate Governance: Stricter corporate governance requirements, including the appointment of independent directors.

Operational Changes: Restrictions on permissible activities, increased scrutiny of transactions, and enhanced compliance measures.

Financial Requirements: Changes in capital requirements and fee structures.

The Value Proposition

The new guidelines are a significant overhaul of the BDC sector, with implications for various stakeholders:

BDCs: The new rules will impact their operations, profitability, and compliance costs. Adapting to the new requirements will be crucial for survival.

Customers: Changes in BDC operations may affect access to foreign exchange, exchange rates, and transaction limits.

Government: The guidelines are aimed at improving foreign exchange management, combating illicit financial flows, and enhancing financial system stability.

Economy: The reforms could impact the foreign exchange market, remittances, and overall economic activity.

Strategies to Adopt

BDCs:-

Conduct a thorough assessment of the new guidelines to understand their implications.

- Develop a compliance strategy to meet the new requirements.

- Consider restructuring your business to align with the new categorizations. Invest in technology and human resources to enhance compliance and efficiency. Build strong relationships with regulatory authorities.

Customers:

-Stay informed about the changes and their impact on foreign exchange services.-Consider alternative sources of foreign exchange if necessary.

On May 22, 2024, in a bid to reform and sanitize Bureau De Change operations in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") released the new "Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for 2024 Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria (the new 2024 Guidelines/ the new Guidelines).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.