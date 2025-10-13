News Flash: CBN Launches Compliance Department To Oversee Financial Crimes And ESG Supervision

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), via a circular issued on
September 4, 2025, has formally launched its Compliance Department
(the "Department"). Originally established in the first
quarter of 2025 and operational from the second quarter, the
Department's formal unveiling consolidates the CBN's
resolve to position compliance as a core pillar of financial sector
supervision.
Under this reform, oversight of non-prudential risk areas has
been reassigned to the Department, expanding regulatory attention
to financial crime prevention, market conduct, enterprise security,
and corporate governance, with a particular emphasis on ESG
considerations