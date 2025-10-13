ARTICLE
13 October 2025

News Flash: CBN Launches Compliance Department To Oversee Financial Crimes And ESG Supervision

Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), via a circular issued on September 4, 2025, has formally launched its Compliance Department (the "Department").
Ozioma Agu,David Olajide, and Onyinyechi Isikaku
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), via a circular issued on September 4, 2025, has formally launched its Compliance Department (the "Department"). Originally established in the first quarter of 2025 and operational from the second quarter, the Department's formal unveiling consolidates the CBN's resolve to position compliance as a core pillar of financial sector supervision.

Under this reform, oversight of non-prudential risk areas has been reassigned to the Department, expanding regulatory attention to financial crime prevention, market conduct, enterprise security, and corporate governance, with a particular emphasis on ESG considerations

Originally published on 15 September, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ozioma Agu
Ozioma Agu
Photo of David Olajide
David Olajide
Photo of Onyinyechi Isikaku
Onyinyechi Isikaku
