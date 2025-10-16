Guide To Obtaining Certificate Of Occupancy In Oyo State, Nigeria

Certificate of Occupancy ("C of O") is an important title document issued by the Oyo State Government as proof of a person's legal interest in land. It confers statutory rights over the property and is often required for transactions such as property sales, development financing, and other dealings involving land.

This article provides an overview of the requirements, process, and applicable fees for obtaining a C of O in Oyo State, Nigeria.

Requirements for Application

The following documents are typically required when applying for a C of O in Oyo State:

Registered Survey Plan Passport Photograph of the Applicant Means of Identification (National ID, International Passport, Driver's Licence, etc.) Original Land Agreement Original Land Purchase Receipt Photograph of the Property Affidavit (where applicable) CAC Registration Documents (where the applicant is a company) Company Seal (for corporate applicants)

Charges and Fees

Below is the list of the official charges applicable to the C of O process in Oyo State:

General Charges

Verification of Survey Plan Application Fee Land Use Charge

Processing Fee in accordance with the schedule below (subject to change by the relevant government authorities):

RESIDENTIAL LAND COMMERCIAL LAND AGRICULTURAL LAND Type Amount Type Amount Type Amount Virgin Land ₦150,000 Small Scale (1,0002– 2,5002) ₦250,000 0 – 5 Acres ₦200,000 Bungalow ₦170,000 Medium Scale (2,5002 – 4,0002) ₦300,000 5.1 – 10 Acres ₦300,000 Storey Building – 1floor ₦200,000 Large Scale (4,0002 – 10,0002) ₦350,000 10.1 – 20 Acres ₦350,000 Storey Building – 2floors & above ₦220,000 Schools, Private Cemetry, Hospitals etc. ₦400,000 20.1 – 50 Acres ₦600,000 Residential Commercial – Housing Estates ₦400,000 Petrol Station, Gas Plant,Warehouses, Event Centres etc ₦550,000 50 Acres & above ₦750,000

The Application Process

Application Submission

The Applicant is expected to compile and submit the Registered Survey Plan and other required documents, including the land agreement, receipts, photographs, and means of identification. These documents will be submitted alongside the duly completed the official C of O application form and evidence of payment of fees.

Land Verification

The Government officials will conduct a verification process to confirm the authenticity and correctness of the survey plan and also confirm if the land Agreement conforms with the requisite standard.

Publication and Objections

The State Government shall publish the application in a national newspaper to allow for any public objections. If no objections are raised, the process will proceed further.

Land Inspection

The land will be inspected by the officials to ensure it is free from government acquisition or any other encumbrance and to confirm the correctness of the survey plan.

Issuance of Certificate of Occupancy

Once all requirements are met, the C of O is issued and signed by the Executive Governor of Oyo State or an authorised representative.

Timeline

The duration for obtaining a C of O can vary and is subject to government processing timelines.

Conclusion

Securing a Certificate of Occupancy in Oyo State is an important step towards protecting the interest in landed property. The process involves legal documentation, government verification, and payment of prescribed fees as stated above. With proper guidance and representation, the process can be completed efficiently and seamlessly within a reasonable time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.