What Startups And Investors Should Expect From The Implementation Of The Nigeria Startup Act, 2022

In 2021, African startups raised over $4 billion across 355 funding deals, that is (almost three times what was raised in previous years) and the Nigerian fintech sector reportedly accounted for 63% of the funding raised. Additionally, out of the 10 unicorns coming out of Africa, 7 are Nigerian – Jumia, Flutterwave, Andela, Chipper Cash, Airtel Africa, Opay and Interswitch. The above statistics show that Nigeria is carving a niche for itself in the African and global digital economy. Arguably, the gains experienced by Nigerian startups have to a large extent been despite the legal and regulatory regime rather than because of it. The consensus within the Nigerian startup ecosystem is that government's regulation of this space should seek to foster stability and provide an enabling environment for innovation amongst its large youth population.

Originally published 10 November 2022

