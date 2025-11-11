ARTICLE
11 November 2025

The Presidential Directive On Local Content Compliance Requirement 2024

NO
Niji Oni & Co.

Contributor

Niji Oni & Co. logo

Niji Oni & Co. is a Nigerian law firm with a seasoned, multidisciplinary team, leveraging extensive experience across local and international projects. We offer comprehensive corporate, commercial, and dispute resolution services that adhere to rigorous international standards, combining deep local legal expertise with a pragmatic approach to navigate any legal landscape.

Explore Firm Details
The Local Content Compliance Requirement 2024 is a new piece of legislation aimed at increasing the participation of Nigerian businesses and individuals in the country's economy.
Nigeria Compliance
Adeniji Oni,Ezinne Ogbonna, and Ebunoluwa Adefolase
Adeniji Oni’s articles from Niji Oni & Co. are most popular:
  • in Nigeria

The Local Content Compliance Requirement 2024 is a new piece of legislation aimed at increasing the participation of Nigerian businesses and individuals in the country's economy. This Act is likely to introduce new regulations, standards, and requirements for companies operating in Nigeria. It may also establish a regulatory body to oversee compliance and enforcement.

The Value Proposition

This Act is crucial for several reasons:

Economic growth: By promoting local content, the government aims to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and develop local industries.

Technology transfer: The Act may encourage technology transfer and capacity building within Nigeria.

Revenue generation: Increased local content can lead to higher tax revenues for the government.

Dependency reduction: Reducing reliance on foreign goods and services can enhance Nigeria's economic resilience.

Compliance risks: Companies operating in Nigeria must understand and comply with the new regulations to avoid penalties and reputational damage.

Strategies to Adopt

Compliance assessment: Evaluate your business operations to identify areas of compliance and potential gaps.

Supplier development: Build relationships with local suppliers and contractors to meet local content requirements.

Skills development: Invest in training and development of Nigerian employees to enhance their capabilities.

Operational changes: Adjust your business processes and systems to comply with the new regulations.

Cost implications: Assess the potential financial impact of the Act, including increased costs for local sourcing or compliance activities.

Risk management: Identify and mitigate potential risks associated with non compliance, such as penalties or reputational damage.

Advocacy: Engage with industry associations and government agencies to influence the implementation of the Act.

Under the local content compliance requirements Directive, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCMDB) is directed to consider two key factors when implementing the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act. These factors are: Insufficient In-Country Capacity and Investment and Cost Competitiveness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adeniji Oni
Adeniji Oni
Photo of Ezinne Ogbonna
Ezinne Ogbonna
Photo of Ebunoluwa Adefolase
Ebunoluwa Adefolase
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More