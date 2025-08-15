LASPA: Parking Regulations In Lagos State

Parking in Lagos is no longer an unregulated free-for-all. Since the enactment of the Lagos State Parking Authority Law, 2018 and the operational rollout of the Lagos State Parking Authority ("LASPA"), the State has moved to bring both public and private parking under a unified regulatory framework. This framework is backed by constitutional delegation from Local Governments, statutory powers under the LASPA Law, and policy guidelines designed to improve urban mobility, reduce congestion, and standardise parking management. In this legal update, we highlight six key ways parking is regulated in Lagos under the LASPA regime:

1. Establishment of the Regulatory Authority and Its Powers

The LASPA Law, 2018 formally establishes the Lagos State Parking Authority as the sole regulator of parking activities in the State. Amongst others, LASPA is empowered to: (a) Control and manage all forms of parking, including on-street and off-street parking, whether on public or private property accessible to the public. (b) Issue parking permits and licences. (c) Fix and collect parking charges and penalties.

(d) Approve the design, operation, and maintenance of parking facilities.

2. Mandatory Registration of All Park Operators

All operators of public or private parking facilities that are accessible to the public must be registered with LASPA. Registration is a legal precondition to operating and is intended to (a) Ensure compliance with safety and access standards. (b) Maintain a database of available parking infrastructure. (c) Facilitate enforcement of operational and fee regulations.

3. Parking Fee Regulation

LASPA regulates the setting, collection, and review of parking charges. Among others, the structure of parking fees for on-street parking should be determined by seeking an optimal balance between minimising illegal parking and maximizing profitability from fee revenue.

4. Regulation of Setback Parking

Parking in building setbacks is subject to LASPA regulation if the space is used for public or commercial parking. Even though setbacks are part of private property, their use for parking is tied to building plan approvals under the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2010. Where setbacks are used for parking accessible to the public, LASPA may require a parking permit and payment of a setback parking levy. Notably, corporate organizations with on-street/setback parking are also required to pay for the setback parking in front of their premises

5. Regulation of On-Street Parking Zones

LASPA has authority to designate and manage on-street parking zones in collaboration with Local Governments. The scope of LASPA's powers includes regulating (a) Location and marking of legal parking bays (b) Installation and operation of parking meters or pay-by-phone systems (c) Enforcement against illegal or obstructive on-street parking.

6. Parking Facility Standards and Compliance

Under LASPA policies and guidelines, all regulated parking facilities must meet specified standards, including: (a) Minimum space dimensions for different vehicle types (b) Accessible parking provision for persons with disabilities (c) Adequate lighting, signage, and safety features. LASPA may conduct inspections, issue compliance notices, or impose sanctions for non-compliance.

Conclusion

The decision to regulate parking in a dense urban area like Lagos, with millions of vehicles on its roads, is a welcome development. Centralising control under LASPA offers an opportunity to move away from fragmented, often informal arrangements and towards a coherent, policy-driven system backed by law. However, effective regulation must strike a balance between ensuring orderly traffic management and accessibility on one hand, and avoiding over-burdening property owners and legitimate operators on the other. By bringing all forms of parking under a single regulatory framework, LASPA can integrate parking into Lagos' broader transport strategy, generate revenue for infrastructure improvements, and remove parking management from the grip of informal, unregulated actors

