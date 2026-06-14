Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Default In Nigeria: A Recovery Framework For Primary Lending Institutions

The activation of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) in 2026 has been welcomed as a major step toward strengthening indigenous participation in Nigeria’s maritime sector. After decades of anticipation, Nigerian shipowners now have an opportunity to access long-awaited vessel financing that can transform local shipping capacity.

However, disbursement is only one side of the equation. For Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs), the most important question is what happens after the funds are released. Specifically, how can lenders protect their exposure when a beneficiary defaults?

The long-term success of the CVFF will depend not on how much money is disbursed, but on how effectively recovery risks are managed.

Historically, vessel financing recovery in Nigeria has often begun with vessel arrest and judicial sale. Yet experience from the failed Ship Acquisition and Ship Building Fund (SASBF) demonstrates that immediate enforcement can destroy value, prolong disputes, and reduce recoveries.

Modern maritime finance takes a different approach. The most successful lenders focus first on preserving cash flow, stabilising operations, enforcing corporate security, and restructuring viable businesses before resorting to judicial sale.

This article examines the most effective strategies PLIs must adopt to design a recovery strategy specifically for maritime assets.

Strategies for Successful CVFF Loan Recovery in Nigeria

1. Take Control of Vessel Earnings

The first asset a lender should seek to control is not the ship. It is the cash flow generated by the ship. A properly structured CVFF facility should include:

Assignments of earnings.

Charges over receivables.

Controlled collection accounts.

Escrow arrangements where necessary.

Once default occurs, lenders should move swiftly to secure freight payments, charter hire, and other receivables. A vessel that continues generating income creates options for recovery. A vessel that stops earning immediately reduces those options. For maritime lenders, earnings are often more valuable than the vessel’s physical possession.

2. Enforce Share Charges Before Attacking the Vessel

Most recovery strategies focus exclusively on the vessel while overlooking the company that owns it. Where financing has been structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), lenders should ensure they hold properly perfected security over the shareholding structure, registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) within 90 days of creation as required by Section 222(1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

A share charge can provide lenders with the ability to:

Assume corporate control.

Replace directors.

Preserve contractual relationships.

Implement operational reforms.

This often achieves recovery objectives with significantly less disruption than vessel arrest proceedings.

3. Replace Management, Not the Asset

A default does not necessarily mean the vessel is commercially unviable. In many cases, the underlying problem is management failure. Common issues include:

Weak corporate governance.

Poor technical management.

Inefficient operations.

Inadequate financial controls.

Lack of commercial expertise.

Where these issues exist, replacing management may generate better recovery outcomes than disposing of the asset itself. Professional ship managers can often restore operational stability while preserving earnings and maintaining asset value.

4. Keep the Vessel Trading

A vessel derives value from its ability to trade. However, once operations cease, value begins to decline. Meanwhile, costs continue to accumulate. These costs may include:

Crew wages.

Port charges.

Insurance premiums.

Maintenance expenses.

Classification requirements.

The longer a vessel remains inactive, the more difficult recovery becomes. Where possible, lenders should focus on maintaining:

Existing charter arrangements.

Operational continuity.

Regulatory compliance.

Technical management standards.

Keeping the vessel active and fulfilling charter obligations is often the most effective way to protect both asset value and recovery prospects.

5. Pursue Commercial Restructuring

Not every default requires immediate enforcement action. Many shipping businesses experience temporary cash-flow challenges while remaining fundamentally viable. In such situations, restructuring may produce a better outcome for both lender and borrower.

Potential restructuring options include:

Revised repayment schedules.

Additional security packages.

Corporate guarantees.

Enhanced monitoring requirements.

Cross-collateralisation arrangements.

In many cases, restructuring produces better recovery outcomes than immediate enforcement.

When Should Vessel Arrest Be Considered?

Vessel arrest remains one of the most powerful remedies available under Nigerian admiralty law. However, vessel arrest should be treated as a final remedy rather than a first response.

Arrest may become necessary where:

The borrower refuses engagement.

Security is being dissipated.

Fraud is suspected.

Corporate restructuring has failed.

There is a risk of asset flight.

By the time arrest is considered, lenders should already have explored available operational and corporate recovery measures.

A Modern Recovery Framework for CVFF Financing

Successful CVFF recovery is built on a structured sequence of interventions rather than immediate enforcement. The priority is to secure and control the vessel’s earnings, ensuring that revenue generated by the asset remains available for debt servicing and recovery efforts. Once cash flow is protected, attention should shift to stabilising vessel operations and preserving commercial viability. Lenders should then consider enforcing available corporate security, including share charges and governance rights, to gain greater oversight of the borrowing entity.

Where the business remains fundamentally viable, commercial restructuring should be pursued to restore repayment capacity and preserve value for all stakeholders. Vessel arrest and judicial sale should only be considered after these measures have been exhausted and where recovery through operational or corporate intervention is no longer feasible. For full details of the applicable procedural framework, see the Admiralty Jurisdiction Procedure Rules 2023.

This approach prioritises value preservation before enforcement, protects lender exposure, and aligns with international best practices in maritime finance recovery.

The Future of CVFF Depends on Recovery

The success of the CVFF will ultimately be measured not only by how many vessels are financed, but by how sustainable those financing arrangements remain over time.

PLIs that adopt modern recovery frameworks will be better positioned to:

Protect their balance sheets.

Support indigenous shipping development.

Preserve maritime assets.

Reduce recovery losses.

Strengthen confidence in the CVFF programme.

Recovery is not simply about enforcing rights. It is about preserving value while enforcing rights.

That distinction may determine whether the CVFF becomes a transformative maritime financing programme or another missed opportunity.

How OAL Supports CVFF Lenders

At Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), we advise banks, Primary Lending Institutions for CVFF, maritime financiers, investors, and shipping companies on vessel finance transactions, security perfection, restructuring strategies, maritime asset recovery, and admiralty enforcement. Whether you are structuring a CVFF facility, reviewing security documentation, or managing a distressed maritime asset, our team provides practical, commercially driven legal solutions tailored to Nigeria’s maritime sector. Our approach focuses on preserving value, protecting lender interests, and ensuring that vessel financing remains commercially sustainable throughout the life of the facility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.