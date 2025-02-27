International Employment Law Podcast Series - New Zealand

In the these three episodes, Senior Associate Marianne Parkinson and Associate Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team are joined by Senior Associate Joshua Kimpton and Senior Solicitor Bonnie Simmonds from MinterEllisonRuddWatts' established employment team in Auckland. Our speakers discuss the process of hiring, ending employment, and other notable considerations when employing staff in New Zealand.

You can also listen and download on Apple and Spotify.

