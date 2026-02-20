How Is AI, Experimentation And Smarter Delivery Transforming Legal Work? (Podcast)

In this episode, Luxembourg head of Knowledge Bénédicte Kurth welcomes Angela Clist, global head of Advanced Delivery and Solutions, to discuss how AI and advanced delivery are transforming legal work.

Together, they explore the mindset needed to thrive in this new environment, the importance of experimentation and thoughtful change management, and why markets like Luxembourg are well positioned to lead in responsible AI adoption.

With concrete examples—from AI-enabled large-scale review to entity management solutions, they highlight how the right combination of people, processes and technology creates real value for companies.

