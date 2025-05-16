Digital Transformation At Namibia Revenue Authority

The Namibia Revenue Agency, NAMRA, has set a goal of reaching full digitisation within the next 4 years. This will eliminate the need for customers to seek in-person consultations and will allow NAMRA to become paperless. The digitisation process will require integration with several other institutions such as banks, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The digitisation process has already begun. However, Commissioner Sam Shivute has indicated that the timeline and success will largely depend on the infrastructure capabilities of the external institutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.