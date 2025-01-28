ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Louis Vuitton Enters The Digital Age With "Louis The Game" And NFTs

KB
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP

Contributor

KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP logo

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

Explore Firm Details
I'm sure you didn't know this! 😲
Poland Technology
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP

I'm sure you didn't know this! 😲

The famous brand Louis Vuitton has decided to make the big leap into the digital age, involving the public in a truly avant-garde way: through a video game. 🎮✨ In fact, "Louis The Game" has been launched. 🚀

A video game that contains as many as 200 anecdotes about the history of Louis Vuitton 📚✨

Who started his career at 13 when, having been orphaned, he walked almost 500 kilometers to Paris: a journey represented in the first two levels of the game.

🚶‍♂️🗼 But it doesn't end here! 🎉

During the game, it will be possible to access exclusive products in the form of NFTs! 🛍️💎 This game is a winning marketing strategy that combines fashion with technology and current trends such as NFTs, making Louis Vuitton an innovative leader in the fashion industry. 👗💻🌟

Sono sicura che questo non lo sapevi! 😲

Il celebre marchio Louis Vuittonha deciso di fare il grande salto nell'era digitale, coinvolgendo il pubblico in un modo davvero all'avanguardia: attraverso un videogioco. 🎮✨ Infatti, è stato lanciato "Louis The Game". 🚀

Un videogioco che contiene ben 200 aneddoti sulla storia di Louis Vuitton 📚✨

Che iniziò la sua carriera a 13 anni quando, rimasto orfano, camminò per quasi 500 chilometri fino a Parigi: un viaggio rappresentato nei primi due livelli del gioco.

🚶‍♂️🗼 Ma non è finita qui! 🎉

Durante il gioco, sarà possibile accedere a prodotti esclusivi in forma di NFT! 🛍️💎 Questo gioco è una vincente strategia di marketing che unisce la moda alla tecnologia e alle tendenze attuali come gli NFT, rendendo di Louis Vuitton un leader innovativo nel settore moda. 👗💻🌟

Originally published 18 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More