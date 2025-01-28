Louis Vuitton Enters The Digital Age With "Louis The Game" And NFTs

I'm sure you didn't know this! 😲
The famous brand Louis Vuitton has decided to make the big leap into the digital age, involving the public in a truly avant-garde way: through a video game. 🎮✨ In fact, "Louis The Game" has been launched. 🚀
A video game that contains as many as 200 anecdotes about the history of Louis Vuitton 📚✨
Who started his career at 13 when, having been orphaned, he walked almost 500 kilometers to Paris: a journey represented in the first two levels of the game.
🚶♂️🗼 But it doesn't end here! 🎉
During the game, it will be possible to access exclusive products in the form of NFTs! 🛍️💎 This game is a winning marketing strategy that combines fashion with technology and current trends such as NFTs, making Louis Vuitton an innovative leader in the fashion industry. 👗💻🌟
Sono sicura che questo non lo sapevi! 😲
Il celebre marchio Louis Vuittonha deciso di fare il grande salto nell'era digitale, coinvolgendo il pubblico in un modo davvero all'avanguardia: attraverso un videogioco. 🎮✨ Infatti, è stato lanciato "Louis The Game". 🚀
Un videogioco che contiene ben 200 aneddoti sulla storia di Louis Vuitton 📚✨
Che iniziò la sua carriera a 13 anni quando, rimasto orfano, camminò per quasi 500 chilometri fino a Parigi: un viaggio rappresentato nei primi due livelli del gioco.
🚶♂️🗼 Ma non è finita qui! 🎉
Durante il gioco, sarà possibile accedere a prodotti esclusivi in forma di NFT! 🛍️💎 Questo gioco è una vincente strategia di marketing che unisce la moda alla tecnologia e alle tendenze attuali come gli NFT, rendendo di Louis Vuitton un leader innovativo nel settore moda. 👗💻🌟
Originally published 18 September 2024
