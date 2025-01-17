ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Social Security (Podcast)

CR
Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa

Contributor

Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa logo
CRZ is a leading tax firm in Mexico, known for its expertise in tax advisory, consulting, transfer pricing, social security and litigation. The range of its professional practice also includes an expanded specialized international trade and customs division and the recent integration of anticorruption, anti-money laundering and administrative & regulatory law practices.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, our partners José Carlos Silva and Francisco Gutiérrez-Zamora provide us with relevant information about Nearshoring, approaching the topic from a perspective focused on Social Security.
Mexico Tax
Jose Carlos Silva and Francisco Gutiérrez-Zamora
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, our partners José Carlos Silva and Francisco Gutiérrez-Zamora provide us with relevant information about Nearshoring, approaching the topic from a perspective focused on Social Security.

Originally published Apr 11, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jose Carlos Silva
Jose Carlos Silva
Photo of Francisco Gutiérrez-Zamora
Francisco Gutiérrez-Zamora
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More