Cartels And Compliance: Money Laundering Enforcement Hits The Beach In San Diego

The next wave of money laundering enforcement has a new center of gravity: the drug cartels. The Trump administration has made the cartels a national security priority, and that focus is reshaping every corner of anti-money laundering (AML) enforcement. Wednesday morning's panel at the ABA White Collar Crime Institute here in San Diego included counsel from across the border in Mexico — and for good reason. The cartel piece of this story is no longer just a U.S. problem. It has massive implications for businesses on both sides of the border. Bummer.

For Companies Doing Business in Mexico

Here's a gnarly reality check: many companies operating in Mexico do business with cartel-controlled entities without even knowing it. Panelists made clear that a weak compliance program — one that fails to detect cartel connections — won't get you a pass. The government may come down hard even when a company genuinely didn't know who it was dealing with.

A note of particular caution: cartel involvement, even if unknown to the disclosing business, may push the government toward a deferred prosecution agreement rather than a declination — even in cases where the company self-discloses. Self-reporting remains critical, but it's not a guaranteed get-out-of-jail-free card when cartels are in the picture.

The Mexican financial system is already feeling the pressure. There are only about 100 financial institutions in Mexico, roughly 52 of which are banks. Last year, the U.S. government imposed restrictions on three of those banks for laundering cartel funds. Three out of 52 is a significant hit, and it's already reshaping behavior on the ground.

Add to that the recent execution of a major cartel leader, a new attorney general in Mexico, and a new federal policy against cartel extortion tactics — and the landscape is very much in flux. The panel suggested these stormy waters may push laundering activity away from banks and toward luxury goods, artwork, and other vehicles. Meanwhile, Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit is taking an increasingly proactive posture, with the authority to instruct banks to cut off an account holder entirely. Mexican companies and those doing business in Mexico face real risk and need robust compliance programs to match.

Asset Forfeiture Gets Smarter

While the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped its Kleptocracy initiative, don't mistake that for a retreat from asset forfeiture altogether. DOJ is applying the expertise it built with that initiative to national security and cartel cases — the priorities the administration is particularly focused on. The practical lessons are both strategic and operational. Panelists pointed out that managing seized assets — houses, yachts, oil tankers — is a genuine logistical headache that shapes how prosecutors pursue forfeiture in the first place. In Mexico, the government can sell seized property even before final forfeiture, which creates its own complicated dynamics.

Forfeiture is a powerful tool against the cartels. Seizure requires only a preponderance of the evidence, and the government can move fast.

Role of Cryptocurrency

Virtual currency is in the mix too, but as a means to an end — specifically, as a vehicle for moving cartel money across borders, obscuring the source of illicit funds, and evading sanctions. The government's focus isn't on crypto for its own sake. Its focus is on crypto when crypto is used to further dirty goals. Companies with digital asset exposure need to make sure their compliance programs account for the nexus to cartels and other transnational criminal organizations.

The Debanking Tension

The panel also wrestled with a seeming policy conflict: President Trump's recent executive order guaranteeing fair banking access to all Americans sits in uncomfortable proximity to banks' need to "debank" clients as part of their AML compliance obligations. How financial institutions navigate that tension — and whether regulators provide meaningful guidance — remains an open question without a clean answer.

The upshot for compliance teams: update your programs now, particularly if you operate in Mexico or in sectors where cartel-controlled entities might turn up as counterparties. The waves aren't always glassy, and the government is not waiting for you to figure it out.

Stay tuned for more from San Diego and follow Enforcement Edge all week for more from the ABA White Collar Crime Institute.

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