The Quiet Crisis: How Successful Companies Slide Into Insolvency Without Seeing It Coming

Insolvency rarely arrives as a single event. In most cases, it is the endpoint of a gradual divergence between two numbers that boards and management track very differently: profit and cash.

The gap between paper and cash

A company can report consistent profits while its liquidity position deteriorates. It's a familiar story: revenue is recognised, margins look healthy, and the income statement tells a reassuring story. At the same time, receivables stretch longer, inventory accumulates, and financing shifts toward short-term instruments to cover the gap. None of the liquidity deterioration shows up in the profit and loss statement. It shows up in the cash flow statement, in covenant headroom, and in supplier terms – none of which receive the same scrutiny as revenue and EBITDA.

This divergence is especially common in companies operating across borders, where currency mismatches, intercompany financing arrangements, and jurisdiction-specific payment cycles add layers of complexity to what should be a simple question: how much unrestricted cash does the group actually have access to.

Why the warning signs get explained away

The second dynamic is behavioural. Internal forecasts tend to assume improvement. A slow quarter is attributed to timing. A large receivable is “collecting next month”. A covenant breach is framed as technical rather than substantive. Each explanation may be individually reasonable, but collectively they delay the point at which the underlying trend is acknowledged, and the point at which restructuring or refinancing conversations begin.

This optimism bias is reinforced by reporting structures that treat liquidity risk as a special-situation topic rather than something to be routinely monitored. Boards receive covenant updates when a breach is imminent, not as a standing agenda item. In multinational groups, this is compounded further; local management may be optimistic about a specific subsidiary's recovery, while group treasury lacks full visibility into how that optimism affects consolidated liquidity.

A concrete pattern

Consider a company financing growth through extended supplier payment terms across several jurisdictions. Revenue climbs, margins hold, and the business appears to be scaling successfully. But each extension of payment terms is, in substance, a form of financing, one that does not appear as debt, carries no formal covenant, and can be withdrawn by suppliers with little notice. By the time terms tighten, the company is managing a liquidity crisis with financing tools it no longer controls.

Monitoring, not diagnosing

The practical implication is that liquidity and covenant risk should be part of continuous, structured monitoring, not something identified retroactively once a crisis is visible. This means tracking cash conversion cycles and covenant headroom with the same discipline applied to revenue and profitability, and treating optimistic variance explanations as a prompt for verification rather than acceptance.

In our experience, insolvency is visible well in advance in most cases. The companies that avoid it are not always the ones with stronger balance sheets, but often are the ones that build the habit of asking uncomfortable questions before the numbers force them to.