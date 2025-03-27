The End Of An Era: Mexico City's Legal Overhaul Of Bullfighting

On March 18, 2025, Mexico City's Congress approved a groundbreaking reform that transforms traditional bullfighting into a non-violent spectacle. With 61 votes in favor and just one against, the legislation aims to balance the protection of cultural heritage with a growing societal demand for animal welfare—signaling a legal and symbolic turning point for one of the country's most controversial traditions.

The Reform: From Death to Display

Rather than issuing a full ban, as courts temporarily did in 2022, the new legislation introduces the legal concept of a "non-violent bullfighting spectacle."The law, published in the Gaceta Oficial, sets forth the following key provisions:

Ban on violence and death : The use of sharp instruments—such as lances, banderillas, and swords—is strictly prohibited. Bulls may no longer be killed in or outside the arena after the performance; instead, they must be returned to their ranches alive.

: The use of sharp instruments—such as lances, banderillas, and swords—is strictly prohibited. Bulls may no longer be killed in or outside the arena after the performance; instead, they must be returned to their ranches alive. Animal welfare safeguards : Bulls must not suffer physical harm before, during, or after the event. Any form of abuse or injury is grounds for penalties.

: Bulls must not suffer physical harm before, during, or after the event. Any form of abuse or injury is grounds for penalties. Time limits : Each bullfight may not exceed 10 minutes per animal, with a total cap of 30 minutes per event.

: Each bullfight may not exceed 10 minutes per animal, with a total cap of 30 minutes per event. Sanctions: Organizers who violate the law—especially by causing the death of a bull—may face fines of up to MXN 339,000 (~USD 20,000).

The reform follows several years of court battles, civil protests, and shifting public opinion in Mexico's capital—long a cultural stronghold of traditional bullfighting, home to the iconic Plaza México, the largest bullring in the world.

Lessons from Abroad

Mexico City's model echoes a similar reform attempted in Spain's Balearic Islands in 2017, where authorities tried to implement "bloodless bullfights." That initiative faced years of litigation and was ultimately struck down by Spain's Constitutional Court. Critics argue that deconstructing bullfighting without banning it outright leads to legal confusion and cultural backlash.

Whether Mexico City can enforce the reform effectively—and whether spectators will continue to attend non-lethal bullfights—remains to be seen.

Final Thoughts

Mexico City's reform is a legally creative and politically strategic compromise. It doesn't ban bullfighting outright but renders its traditional form legally impossible. As other Mexican states consider similar legislation, and the national debate over animal welfare deepens, the capital's approach may serve as both a blueprint and a battleground.

