Licensing Of Shipping Agencies In Egypt | Terms And Procedures

Egypt's maritime and intellectual property sectors operate under comprehensive regulatory frameworks that balance national security with investment incentives. The shipping agency licensing system under Law 800 of 2016 establishes strict capital requirements, operational mandates, and supervisory protocols for vessel management services.

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Regulatory and Licensing Framework for Egyptian Shipping Agencies

As a cornerstone of global maritime logistics, shipping agencies provide vital vessel management, port services, and stevedoring facilitation on behalf of international shipping lines in Egypt. Given the importance of this vital sector, the Egyptian statutory framework carefully regulates shipping agencies, balancing national economic security with proactive investment incentives.

In this context, Law 800 of 2016 (the “Decree”) on Licensing Activities Related to Maritime Transport was enacted, serving as the primary reference for regulating the operation of shipping agencies in Egypt. This law establishes specific regulations and conditions for obtaining shipping agency licences, including requirements for registration in the relevant register, the technical and financial requirements that companies operating in the sector must meet, as well as the regulation of the licence period, process for renewal, and penalties for non-compliance.

Ministerial Decree 417 of 2019 amends certain provisions of the Decree to update the regulations governing the granting and renewal of shipping agency licences in line with economic and legal developments. It also enhances the efficiency of companies operating in the MTS, whilst taking into account international standards in this vital sector.

This article analyzes the statutory framework governing Egyptian shipping agencies, detailing license prerequisites, supervisory authorities, and core corporate compliance mandates. It covers key legal obligations imposed on companies operating within this maritime sector.

Maritime entities operating within Egyptian ports—including shipping agencies, stevedores, warehousing providers, marine contractors, and ship chandlers—must comply with strict regulatory benchmarks. This section outlines the core statutory mandates governing these sectors:

Shipping agency services encompass all standard vessel operations performed by an authorized agent on behalf of their principal. These statutory functions non-exclusively comprise:

Managing comprehensive service requirements for the vessel and its crew throughout port stays and Suez Canal transits. Collecting all maritime charges outstanding dues owed to the shipowner or carrier. Signing charter parties and bills of lading on behalf of the owners. Participating in negotiations regarding the sale and purchase of vessels. Payment of fees, charges, and costs due to the relevant authorities.

License applicants for Egyptian maritime transport activities, including shipping agency services, must satisfy the following statutory requirements:

The applicant must be an Egyptian corporate entity or a registered sole proprietorship with its principal place of business located in Egypt. The entity's statutory purpose must explicitly include shipping agency operations. Submitting an application to the relevant port authority or the Maritime Transport Sector (MTS), accompanied by the following statutory documentation: The company’s articles of association, commercial register, tax registration certificate, and VAT registration certificate; for export-related activities, proof of VAT exemption must be provided.

The company’s legal representative, together with a statement of their previous experience and qualifications in the MTS or shipping agency business, and a statement of the company’s organisational structure.

A notification of all foreign personnel and overseas partners, if applicable, including information and national security approvals.

A list of the equipment owned by the company, including certificates of compliance, technical specifications, year of manufacture, and a statement of operational capability.

A detailed description of the requested land area and its specific port coordinates designated for heavy equipment storage and maintenance operations.

The company’s quality, safety, and occupational health plan must be reviewed annually by the relevant port authority, the Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority (EMSA), and the MTS, respectively.

The names of the industrial safety officer, the quality control officer, and the equipment operator, together with details of their experience and supporting qualifications.

Criminal record certificates of general partners in partnerships and of the legal representative of limited liability companies.

A certificate from the Customs Authority confirming that the applicant has not been convicted of any tax evasion offence.

A formal undertaking by the applicant to provide all operational and corporate data to the Licensing Committee, Port Authority, or security agencies, alongside a commitment to comply with all governing maritime regulations.

Upon verifying all prerequisite documentation, the application is routed for final approval to either the Standing Committee for Maritime Transport Licensing or the Board of Directors of the competent port authority, depending on the specific license class.

The licensing regulations and prerequisites for shipping agencies comprise the following statutory conditions:

To be granted a licence to operate as a shipping agency at ports, the following requirements must be met:

The shipping agent must have a management and technical team with a high level of professional expertise. The shipping agent must have a permanent head office in Egypt. It shall ensure the use of technology, information, and communications systems, and the employment of qualified staff. The issued capital must not be less than: (EGP 100,000) for licences issued for the servicing of tourist yachts and vessels with a tonnage of up to 1,000 tonnes.

(EGP 500,000) for licences issued for vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 10,000 tonnes.

(EGP 1 million) for licences granted to service vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 25,000 tonnes.

(EGP 2 million) for licences granted to service vessels with a deadweight tonnage exceeding 25,000 tonnes.

4. The Egyptian partner’s share in a joint venture whose principal activity is shipping agency services must not be less than 51% of the agency’s share capital.

Notwithstanding this requirement, shipping agencies investing in the Egyptian maritime sector with at least one vessel flying the Egyptian flag may engage in agency services as a secondary activity. In such instances, the license is strictly restricted to husbanding and servicing the agency’s own fleet (whether Egyptian or foreign-flagged), subject to the following conditional mandates:

It must be a Joint stock company (JSC).

The Egyptian partner’s share in the capital must be maintained. Should the Egyptian partner withdraw or the vessel flying the Egyptian flag be sold, the licence will remain valid only if an Egyptian partner with the same or a larger share in the capital joins the venture, or if the vessel is replaced by another vessel flying the Egyptian flag with the same or a greater gross tonnage.

Submission of certified title and registration documents proving ownership of the Egyptian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels.

In all cases, prior mandatory notification to the MTS (Standing Committee for Licensing) for any structural amendments to corporate capital or changes in Egyptian-flagged vessel ownership, subject to regulatory approval and implementation guidelines.

Existing licensees shall fully comply with the new minimum capital requirements within two years from the regulation's effective date.

5. Shipping agency license applicants must post an irrevocable, unconditional bank guarantee to secure compliance and liquidate any outstanding debts owed to the maritime sector or port authorities. The guarantee thresholds are structured as follows:

(EGP 50,000) for licences issued for the servicing of tourist yachts and vessels with a tonnage of up to 1,000 tonnes.

(EGP 150,000) for licences issued for vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 10,000 tonnes.

(EGP 250,000) for licences issued for vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 25,000 tonnes.

(EGP 300,000) for licences granted to service ships with a deadweight tonnage exceeding 25,000 tonnes.

Regulatory Obligations of Licensed Shipping Agencies:

Upon fulfilling the requirements set out above, the licence applicant undertakes to:

The licensee undertakes to submit to the MTS, at the end of each year, a statement listing the vessels and voyages it has serviced during the year. The statement shall be certified by the relevant port authority. The licensee undertakes to provide the competent port authority with a copy of the invoice issued for each of the following activities:



Ship maintenance and repair; marine supply; marine construction; ship provisioning; or any other work for which the competent port authority requires an invoice to be submitted.



Shipping agents must channel all maritime account transactions through licensed banks in Egypt and provide annual verification of such transactions to the MTS’s Licensing Committee.

Before commencing the licensed activity, the licensee shall, at its own expense, establish an electronic connection and comply with the online operating systems and protocols in.4 force at the port under the supervision of the competent port authority. Holders of valid licences shall fully comply with regulatory requirements within a maximum of six months from the date of entry into force of the Law or from the date of notification by the port authority, whichever is the earlier.

Validity Period and Renewal Timeline for Shipping Agency Licenses:

Licenses are granted for a five-year term and are renewable for concurrent periods subject to continuous compliance. Renewal applications must be formally submitted at least three months before the license expiration date.

Licenses to practice shipping agency activities and renewal fall under the authority of the Standing Committee for Licences and are approved by the Minister of Transport. Upon execution, the license holds full legal validity across the Egyptian port infrastructure.

Is it permissible to assign a shipping agency licence to a third party?

A shipping agency licence may not be assigned to a third party. However, the board of directors of the competent port authority and the MTS may, as appropriate, approve the licence assignment to a first-degree relative of the licence holder. In the event of a conflict of interest, the licence may be assigned to a company owned by first-degree relatives, provided that all general and specific conditions and regulations governing the activity are met.

The licensee may only subcontract the activity with the approval of the board of directors of the relevant port authority and the MTS, subject to compliance with the general and specific conditions and regulations.

Reasons for Licence Revocation:

A decision to revoke a licence shall be issued by the Minister of Transport, based on a reasoned recommendation from the Standing Committee for Maritime Transport Licensing, in the following circumstances:

The licence shall be revoked at the request of the licensee. The licence shall be revoked upon the dissolution, liquidation, or winding-up. Where the licensee misuses the licence or fails to comply with the conditions and regulations governing the conduct of the activity. If it is established that the licensee has, either personally or through a third party, resorted to fraud or deception in transactions or in obtaining the licence. Failure to carry out the activity for a continuous period of one year without valid reasons accepted by the competent port authority or the MTS, as applicable. Failure by the licensee to comply with the electronic connection requirements and to adhere to the electronic operating systems and protocols in force at the relevant port.

The regulation of Egyptian shipping agency licenses under Decree 800 of 2016, as amended by Decree 417 of 2019, demonstrates Egypt's commitment to robust sector governance. By modernizing these legal structures, the State ensures precise market regulation, safeguards stakeholder interests, and enforces the highest benchmarks of maritime statutory compliance. Given the precision required in this Sector in relation to compiling documents and completing procedures with the relevant authorities, the services of an experienced legal adviser remain a necessity to ensure that a licence is obtained without delay or complications.

As a trusted partner in maritime legal affairs, Sadany & Partners Law Firm offers end-to-end advisory services to streamline the shipping agency licensing process in Egypt. We optimize the administrative journey by overseeing all legal documentation, managing relationships with port authorities and the Ministry of Transport, and delivering expedited, professional licensing solutions tailored to corporate investors.

We are committed to being your supportive legal partner every step of the way, providing you with expert advice, practical solutions, and proven expertise to ensure you can launch your shipping business with confidence and complete legal certainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.