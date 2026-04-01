Freedom Of Navigation And The Reopening Of The Strait Of Hormuz

ENFORCEMENT OF MARITIME CONTRACTS AMID FORCE MAJEURE AND EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES UNDER INTERNATIONAL MARITIME PRINCIPLES AND CASE LAW

The Strait of Hormuz constitutes one of the most critical maritime passages in the world. Approximately 20 percent of global oil trade passes through it, in addition to substantial quantities of natural gas and other commercial commodities. For this reason, any disruption to navigation in this strategic waterway arising from escalating security tensions or armed conflict has an immediate and far-reaching impact on international trade and global supply chains. The implications of such disruptions extend well beyond fluctuations in markets or increases in energy prices. They also affect a vast network of maritime and commercial agreements whose performance depends on the continued stability of navigation through this vital strait.

When the smooth flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz resumes after a period of heightened tension or restrictions, a complex legal phase often begins. This phase concerns determining contractual liability for the losses incurred by a range of stakeholders across the maritime industry, acting in different commercial and operational capacities, during the period of disruption. At that stage, questions that remained latent within contractual arrangements come to the forefront: Who bears responsibility for delayed shipments? Was the decision to reroute vessels or refuse entry into certain maritime zones legally justified? Do heightened security risks or a substantial increase in operational costs provide a legal basis for terminating contractual obligations, or do they simply constitute commercial risks that must be borne by one of the parties under the contractual framework?

Historical experience in maritime law demonstrates that disruptions affecting strategic maritime passages frequently give rise to recurring patterns of contractual disputes. Relationships between shipowners and charterers under charterparty agreements often become contentious when navigation conditions undergo sudden and unforeseen changes. Claims commonly arise in connection with delays in cargo delivery or the diversion of vessels to avoid areas considered hazardous. Disputes also arise regarding the allocation of significantly increased transportation costs or elevated insurance premiums. Such patterns of dispute became particularly evident during major historical crises, including the closure of the Suez Canal in 1956 and the maritime hostilities in the Gulf during the 1980s, commonly referred to as the Tanker War.

In the United Arab Emirates, the legal treatment of such matters is principally governed by the civil law framework established under the Federal Civil Transactions Law, which affords courts a greater degree of flexibility when compared with common law jurisdictions. The UAE Federal Civil Transactions Law addresses these situations through the doctrines of force majeure and exceptional circumstances. Where a force majeure event occurs that renders performance objectively impossible, the obligation is extinguished as a matter of law. By contrast, where extraordinary and unforeseeable circumstances arise that render performance excessively onerous, the court is vested with the authority to modify the contractual obligation to restore equilibrium between the parties. Such judicial intervention may involve reducing the scope of the obligation, extending the period for performance, or reallocating the resulting losses between the contracting parties, as may be appropriate considering the circumstances of the case.

By contrast, the situation differs before the courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market. These jurisdictions apply the common law legal tradition, which is grounded primarily in judicial precedent. Consequently, concepts such as impossibility of performance and force majeure may be interpreted more narrowly than in domestic civil courts. Accordingly, the legal outcome of a dispute may vary depending on the governing law of the contract and the judicial or arbitral forum with jurisdiction over the matter.

English law occupies a central position in this field because a substantial proportion of international maritime contracts are governed by it or are subject to arbitration in London. This legal framework recognizes the doctrine of frustration of contract, under which a contract may be terminated if an unforeseen event occurs that renders performance impossible or transforms the nature of the obligation so fundamentally that it becomes radically different from what the parties originally agreed upon. Notwithstanding its significance, English courts apply this doctrine with considerable caution and treat it as a narrowly confined exception rather than a principle of general application.

Several judicial decisions have shaped this approach. In Taylor v Caldwell (1863), the court laid the theoretical foundation for the concept of impossibility of performance. Later courts adopted a more restrictive stance, as demonstrated in Tsakiroglou v Noblee Thorl (1962), where the court held that the closure of the Suez Canal and the resulting increase in transportation costs did not terminate the contract so long as performance remained possible via an alternative route. Similarly, The Sea Angel (2007) reaffirmed that the doctrine of frustration should remain limited to cases in which the essence of the contractual obligation has fundamentally changed.

It is also important to recognize that most international maritime disputes are resolved through arbitration rather than before national courts. London maritime arbitration remains one of the most prominent forums for the resolution of such disputes and has addressed numerous cases involving armed conflict and the closure of strategic maritime routes. In many of these proceedings, arbitral tribunals have consistently affirmed that increased costs or elevated risks do not in themselves bring a contract to an end so long as performance remains objectively possible.

Courts in the United States adopt concepts broadly analogous to this approach through the doctrines of impossibility and commercial impracticability. Judicial application in the United States follows a comparable path. In Transatlantic Financing v United States (1966), the court held that the diversion of a vessel following the closure of the Suez Canal, notwithstanding the significant increase in operational costs, did not render contractual performance impossible. This decision reflects a broader tendency within common law systems to regard increased costs or risks as part of the commercial risks assumed by contracting parties.

In practice, modern maritime contracts frequently incorporate detailed provisions governing war risks. These provisions are often issued in standardized form by the Baltic and International Maritime Council, widely known as BIMCO. Such clauses may confer upon shipowners the right, under certain circumstances, to decline entry into areas deemed hazardous due to armed conflict. They may also permit vessels to alter their routes in order to avoid zones of heightened risk. In addition, these clauses typically determine how additional costs arising from route deviations or increased insurance premiums are to be allocated. Consequently, the precise interpretation of contractual language frequently becomes a decisive factor in the resolution of maritime disputes.

Beyond the contractual framework, the global maritime shipping market and its institutions play an important role in shaping the broader economic context in which such disputes arise. The Baltic Exchange in London publishes key freight rate indices, including the Baltic Dry Index, which serves as a widely recognized benchmark for evaluating maritime transportation costs worldwide. War risk insurance also represents a critical component of maritime risk management. In situations involving armed conflict, insurers may designate certain areas as war risk zones, a classification that typically results in the imposition of additional insurance premiums on vessels transiting those regions or the restriction of their entry.

In Saudi Arabia, the enactment of the Saudi Federal Civil Transactions Law has established a clear legal framework recognizing the doctrines of force majeure and exceptional circumstances. The legislation grants Saudi courts discretionary authority to adjust contractual obligations when exceptional conditions arise that render performance unexpectedly burdensome. This authority seeks to restore the balance between the interests of the contracting parties while safeguarding the principle of contractual fairness.

The Gulf region has experienced comparable circumstances in previous decades, particularly during the maritime hostilities of the 1980s. During that period, insurance premiums for vessels navigating the region increased drastically, and some states were compelled to provide military escorts for commercial ships in order to maintain the continuity of trade.

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