New Regulatory Framework For Foreign Ships In Omani Waters

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has issued Ministerial Decision No. 30/2026, establishing a new regulatory framework governing the operation of foreign ships and marine units in the territorial sea of the Sultanate of Oman. The regulation entered into force in early February 2026 and introduces formal licensing requirements for the entry and operation of foreign-flagged vessels in Omani territorial waters. It represents a significant regulatory development aimed at strengthening sovereign oversight, enhancing maritime safety, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Scope and Applicability

The regulation applies broadly to all foreign ships and marine units carrying out activities within Oman's territorial sea. Limited exemptions apply to naval and military vessels, ships calling solely for loading or unloading at Omani ports, and vessels entering territorial waters due to genuine emergencies, provided they depart promptly once resolved. These exemptions are narrowly construed and do not permit broader operational activity.

Licensing Requirements

Foreign vessels are prohibited from conducting any activity in Omani territorial waters without a valid licence. The regulation establishes three licence categories: single-voyage licences, multiple-voyage licences, and scheduled cruise licences (valid for one year, with entry and exit dates specified per voyage). Applications must be submitted by the vessel's shipping agent at least three days prior to entry and supported by prescribed documentation, including vessel registration, insurance cover (including P&I), and details of the intended activity. The authorities have three days to process applications and issue a decision.

Operational and Compliance Obligations

Licensed vessels must operate strictly within approved areas and activities, comply with applicable Omani maritime, customs and immigration laws, maintain an active Automatic Identification System (AIS), obtain a departure certificate prior to exit, and leave Omani waters within 24 hours of licence expiry or cancellation. Shipping agents assume enhanced compliance responsibilities, including customs registration, coordination of immigration formalities, payment of fees and fines, and ensuring regulatory compliance throughout the vessel's stay.

Enforcement and Penalties

Regulatory authorities may impose substantial fines, suspend operations, and cancel or refuse licences for non-compliance. Financial penalties range from OMR 500 to OMR 5,000 depending on the nature and severity of the breach.

Practical Implications

Shipowners and operators should treat the new regime as a material compliance issue. Early licence planning, careful voyage scheduling and close coordination with experienced local agents are essential. Non-compliance may result in fines, operational delays and licence withdrawal. A review of internal compliance procedures is therefore recommended.

