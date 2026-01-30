Leveraging GGI And Other Complementary Networks For Global Growth

Mowery & Schoenfeld's relationship with GGI began over a decade ago. At the time, joining was a strategic, even defensive, move, representing an effort to stay competitive in a rapidly changing professional services landscape.

What started as a necessity soon became a valuable engine for global connection, knowledge exchange, and sustained growth. After just a few events, managing partner Jeff Mowery took on a leadership position as the International Taxation Practice Group (ITPG) Regional Vice Chairman for North America, solidifying the firm's commitment to the network. Since then, partners across service lines have remained active participants, presenting at conferences, engaging in or leading practice groups, and showing up consistently for the GGI community.

Here's what we've learned about getting the most out of all this organisation has to offer – tips that can be applied to other networks too.

Develop your strategy

Making the most of a network requires full commitment. You must go all in. That means communicating the value of your involvement to your team and clients, celebrating wins, and reinforcing why the investment matters. Ultimately, the effort you put in will determine the results you see.

Success comes from defining a clear annual strategy and sticking to it. This may include a set number of events, leadership pursuits, practice group involvement, social media presence, thought leadership content, and referral tracking. Never pass up an opportunity to publish or present – these moments build both your credibility and your brand.

Tips for success

In-person engagement is especially powerful. Attend as many events as possible, arrive early, and bring a consistent team (ideally one senior leader and one emerging leader). Meet as many people as you can. For virtual sessions, contribute actively or volunteer for panels. Don't be shy – selling yourself is essential. Make it obvious from the first interaction how you can help others.

Follow up with everyone you meet, attend practice groups, and volunteer to present. Practice group leaders are almost always looking for contributors.

Small choices make a big difference. Ask questions. Use coffee breaks to connect, not check your messages. Join the group at the bar. Remember these events are work, not vacation. Approach them with purpose.

Be open to new ideas. Value in a network comes in many forms – referrals, yes, but also internships, exchanges, friendships, and access to new resources.

Track your results

Scorekeeping matters. Outbound referrals are the most important metric; inbound referrals will follow with consistent effort. Monitor how your involvement strengthens client service and enhances your visibility. Track website traffic tied to your efforts if analytics are available. And above all, recognise that you must invest time, resources, and energy to achieve meaningful returns.

By leveraging GGI and complementary networks with intention and consistency, firms can unlock powerful opportunities for global growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.