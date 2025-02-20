Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised On Sale Of Joker Entertainment

Cra-Z-Art, a leading U.S. manufacturer and innovator in the toy, activity, art, and school supply industries has acquired Swiss based Joker AG. Joker is active in the development and manufacture of innovative toy compounds, including the popular "Slimy" brand. Joker's products are distributed in over 70 countries around the world. With the acquisition of Joker, Cra-Z-Art can expand its product offerings and reach a broader, more varied audience on a global scale.

Kellerhals Carrard acted as counsel to the sellers of Joker in this transaction. The team was led by Marc Hanslin and comprised Sebastian Müller, Irena Situm, Kathy Xu and Nora Attari (all Corporate/M&A) as well as Christian Witschi and Michèle Remund (Tax), Kevin MacCabe (Financing) and Stefanie Karlen (Regulatory and Anti-Trust).

