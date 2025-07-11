Webinar: Arbitration Landscape In Japan: Has The Sun Risen?

Through this session, which will consist of largely three parts, we would like to present an insider's view as to where Japanese arbitration stands today and what would come next.

The first part will focus on the Japanese arbitration regime. We will not only provide a snapshot of the legal framework applicable to Japan-seated arbitration and a summary of recent developments, but also introduce anticipated changes to look out for.

In the second part, we will do a deep dive into construction disputes in Japan, which are no stranger to arbitration. Drawing on our experience representing both Japanese and non-Japanese parties in construction arbitration as well as pre- and post-arbitration negotiations, we will discuss interesting features of and tips for managing construction disputes in Japan.

The third and final part will be a demonstration of how uniquely Japanese any commercial arbitration can be, even where not all parties share that nationality. By walking you through various stages of arbitration proceedings, we will aim to give you a good sense of what it means to arbitrate in Japan and how parties can try to make the most of it.

