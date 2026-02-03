ARTICLE
3 February 2026

SC Holds That Contracts Terminated Prior To Insolvency Do Not Constitute 'Assets' Or 'Property' That Attract Protection Of Moratorium Under IBC

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The SC, in A A Estates Private Limited v. Kher Nagar Sukhsadan Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd., held that the protection of moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The SC, in A A Estates Private Limited v. Kher Nagar Sukhsadan Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd.,1 held that the protection of moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC') is confined to existing, subsisting and enforceable rights as on the date of commencement of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The SC observed that moratorium does not revive terminated contracts or protect rights that have ceased to exist prior to insolvency since the purpose of such protection is intended to preserve the existing value of the corporate debtor's estate and not to resurrect lapsed or extinguished interests.

Footnote

1 A A Estates Private Limited v. Kher Nagar Sukhsadan Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 2579.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More