Facing Rent Increases In Dubai? Know Your Rights (Video)

Brief About Rent Increase and RERA

In Dubai, the rental increase is determined by following the “Rental Index” approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) (Article 3). The changes are subject to the provisions of Decree number 43 of 2013, determining the rent increase for real property in the emirates of Dubai.

How are Rental Increases Implemented?

In case of a rental increase, the landlord must follow the following:

The landlord is required to provide the tenant with a ninety days' notice before the expiry of the tenancy notifying of the rental increase. The landlord is not allowed to raise the rent if this mandatory notice period has not been given to the tenant. In addition, the rental increase should also be justifiable, subject to the applicable percentage of the increase as stated in this article.

Important: When the landlord does not follow these provisions, the tenant is allowed to reject the rental increase. Further, the tenant should file a complaint before the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre (RDSC) if an amicable resolution is not possible.

Originally published 11 November 2021

