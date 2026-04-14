Investing In Tanzania Agriculture: Legal Framework, Land Access, Tax Incentives, And FDI Guide 2025

Investing in Tanzania Agriculture is one of the most profitable venture in East Africa. Tanzania’s agricultural sector contributes approximately 25% of GDP and employs the majority...

Shikana Law Group is an independent law firm based in Tanzania that specializes in commercial and business law and advises its clients operating in Africa on cross border legal issues, in particular, within the EAC and the SADC regions and International clients from private and public sectors.

Article Insights

Amne Suedi’s articles from Shikana Group are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries Shikana Group are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Tax and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Why Tanzania’s Agricultural Sector Is One of Africa’s Best Investment Opportunities

Investing in Tanzania Agriculture is one of the most profitable venture in East Africa. Tanzania’s agricultural sector contributes approximately 25% of GDP and employs the majority of the country’s population — yet it remains significantly underinvested relative to its potential. That is changing fast. Tanzania’s agro-processing sub-sector is projected to attract up to USD 2 billion in foreign direct investment by 2030, driven by improving legal infrastructure, new investment incentives, and a government strategy explicitly targeting agriculture as a priority FDI sector.

If you are considering investing in Tanzanian agriculture — whether in commercial farming, food processing, agro-chemicals, irrigation infrastructure, or the cotton-to-textile value chain — this guide explains the current legal framework, how to access land, what tax incentives are available, and what regulatory requirements apply to your investment.

Tanzania’s Land Law: How Foreign Investors Can Access Agricultural Land

Land access is consistently cited as the top legal challenge for foreign investors in Tanzanian agriculture, and for good reason. Under Tanzania’s land tenure system, all land is vested in the President as trustee for the people of Tanzania. Non-citizens cannot hold a right of occupancy directly — meaning foreign investors cannot own freehold agricultural land in Tanzania in the traditional sense.

However, the legal landscape has improved materially. The National Land Policy 2023 enables foreign investors to access land through long-term leases of up to 99 years for qualifying investment projects. This is a significant development that substantially increases the bankability and security of agricultural land tenure for foreign capital. However, these challenges can easily be mitigated by working with

Key mechanism: Access Tanzania’s National Land Bank through TISEZA. TISEZA maintains a curated registry of investment-grade agricultural sites with pre-verified title, planning status, and environmental baseline data — significantly reducing the time and legal risk of land identification and acquisition.

TISEZA: Your Gateway to Agricultural Investment in Tanzania

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), established under the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Act No. 6 of 2025, is the first port of call for any foreign investor in Tanzanian agriculture. Registering with TISEZA unlocks a range of benefits — investment certificates, access to incentive packages, land bank access, and dedicated investor support — that are simply not available to unregistered investors.

For agribusiness investors, TISEZA registration is particularly important because it is the gateway to the Finance Act 2025 customs duty exemptions (discussed below). The minimum capital requirement for a TISEZA Investment Certificate is USD 500,000 for a wholly foreign-owned or joint venture project. Projects exceeding USD 50 million qualify for Tanzania’s strategic investment designation, which provides expedited approvals and direct government support throughout the investment lifecycle. It is advisable to work with established investment advisory firms in East Africa and Tanzania to navigate legal and regulatory frameworks.

Tax Incentives for Agricultural Investors Under the Finance Act 2025

Tanzania’s Finance Act 2025 contains a number of provisions that directly benefit agricultural investors. These are among the most commercially significant incentives currently available, and investors who structure their entry correctly can access substantial savings.

Finance Act 2025 Agricultural Incentives ✔ VAT zero-rating on locally manufactured fertiliser — extended to June 2028 ✔ VAT zero-rating on locally manufactured cotton garments — extended to June 2026 ✔ 75% customs duty exemption on capital goods imported by TISEZA-registered investors ✔ VAT exemption on refined edible oils using locally produced seeds ✔ VAT exemption on equipment for alternative charcoal production ✔ Three-year VAT exemption on locally produced agricultural inputs

Example saving: An agro-processing facility importing TZS 1 billion in capital equipment can save TZS 187.5 million in customs duties — provided the investment is formally registered under TISEZA. This saving is only available to registered investors.

The zero-rating of VAT on locally manufactured fertiliser is particularly significant for large-scale commercial farming operations, which depend on fertilizer as a primary input cost. The extension of this relief to June 2028 provides a meaningful window of tax efficiency for investors structuring new agribusiness projects now.

Business Licensing Restrictions: What Foreign Investors Cannot Do

While Tanzania’s incentive framework for agricultural FDI is broadly supportive, investors must be aware of restrictions in the Business Licensing Act, Cap. 208. Section 14A restricts non-citizens from engaging in certain categories of business activity — particularly at the retail trading and direct market level.

These restrictions mean that foreign investors in Tanzania’s agricultural value chain cannot simply replicate the same business model they would use in other jurisdictions. Wholesale trading of certain agricultural commodities, direct retail operations, and some categories of product brokerage are restricted to Tanzanian citizens. Foreign investors must carefully map their intended activities against the licensing framework — and in many cases, structure their operations through a Tanzanian partner or subsidiary to access restricted segments of the value chain.

Practical approach: Conduct a licensing analysis before finalizing your business model. Identify which activities require a Tanzanian partner, which require a specific license, and which are freely available to foreign investors — before you structure the investment.

Sector-Specific Regulatory Requirements for Agriculture in Tanzania

Beyond the general investment framework, agricultural investors in Tanzania must navigate a sector-specific regulatory landscape that varies significantly by sub-sector. Key regulatory bodies include:

Agro-chemicals and inputs: Registration and approval requirements from the Tropical Pesticides Research Institute (TPRI) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Seed certification: The Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI) regulates seed quality and certification for commercial seed operations.

Food processing: The Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) regulates food safety, labelling, and processing standards.

Export requirements: Agricultural exports are subject to phytosanitary certification, quality grading, and in some cases export levy requirements depending on the commodity.

A commercially viable agribusiness investment in Tanzania requires not only a TISEZA Investment Certificate but full compliance with the specific regulatory regime applicable to your value chain activities. Failing to identify these requirements at the outset is one of the most common — and most costly — errors made by incoming agricultural investors.

Why Now? Tanzania’s Agricultural FDI Opportunity in 2025-2026

Tanzania Agriculture Investment: Key Enablers in 2025 ✔ National Land Policy 2023 — up to 99-year lease access for foreign investors ✔ TISEZA — single-agency facilitation replacing TIC and EPZA ✔ Finance Act 2025 — fertiliser VAT zero-rating, capital goods duty exemption ✔ Standard Gauge Railway — improved logistics connecting inland farms to ports ✔ Bagamoyo Mega-Port (under construction) — USD 10 billion deepwater port project ✔ Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project — increasing national power capacity by 2,115MW ✔ USD 2 billion projected agro-processing FDI by 2030

Tanzania’s agricultural potential is not a secret — but until recently, the legal and regulatory framework has lagged behind the opportunity. The reforms of 2023–2025 have substantially closed that gap. Investors who move now, structure their entry correctly, and build genuine local partnerships where required will be well-positioned to capture Tanzania’s agribusiness growth story over the next decade.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.