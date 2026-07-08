Managing Client Expectations Across Borders: The Small Conversations That Prevent Big Problems

One of the things I've learned from working with international clients is that the biggest challenges are rarely technical. Most of the time, they come from something much simpler: expectations that were never discussed.

When a client hires a firm in another country, they are not only dealing with a different legal or tax system. They are also dealing with a different business culture, different communication habits, and different assumptions about how professional services should be delivered.

This is where problems often begin.

I've seen situations where both sides believed everything was going well, only to discover weeks later that they had completely different expectations regarding timing, deliverables, or even the level of involvement expected from the advisor.

What one client considers a quick response may mean two hours. For another, 24 hours is perfectly acceptable. Some clients want weekly updates, while others only want to hear from you when there is something important to report. Neither approach is right or wrong, but failing to discuss it early almost always creates unnecessary friction.

Over the years, I've become convinced that one of the most valuable conversations we can have with a new client is not about tax law or legal strategy. It is about how we are going to work together.

Who will be the primary contact? How often should we communicate? What should the client expect from us, and what do we need from them? How will urgent matters be handled? What happens if additional work arises outside the original scope?

These questions may seem administrative, but they build confidence and eliminate uncertainty from the beginning.

Cross-border work also requires empathy. What feels normal in one jurisdiction may seem unusual somewhere else. Taking a few extra minutes to understand the client's style, priorities, and decision-making process often prevents weeks of confusion later.

Today clients have access to excellent technical advisors almost anywhere. What truly differentiates a firm is not only the quality of its advice, but the quality of the experience it provides.

Looking back at our own international engagements, the most successful relationships have not necessarily been the largest or most sophisticated. They have been the ones where expectations were aligned early, communication remained consistent, and both sides understood what success looked like from the start.

In cross-border advisory work, managing expectations is not a soft skill. It is one of the most valuable professional skills we can develop.