How Could Switzerland's First National Space Law Affect Professional Services In Space?

Recent developments around the world are affecting many aspects of the global markets. They are also changing the space economy and how to finance or take forward space related projects. The Artemis Accords, a US-led framework to collaborate on efforts on lunar development continues to gain support, but changes seem to be happening at NASA affecting various budgets within this sector. At the same time, China's International Lunar Research Station also showcases their ambition and passion. For many nations keen to access the cis-lunar economy and partake in lunar exploration or related activities, they are faced with increasingly difficult choices on how to finance and take forward their projects.

At the same time, orbital traffic is increasing and the need for better collision avoidance and planning is urgently needed. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Switzerland hope to play a mediating role. See the article below. It is noted that in early 2025, the Swiss parliament opened a public consultation for Switzerland's first national space law.

Why the proposed Swiss law matters to everyone

With the proposed law on space operations, Switzerland hope to be able to implement three key aspects of international space governance that benefit global space activities:

UN registration: By creating a framework for operators to register their missions, there would be an increase in the transparency of space operations – an essential step, as orbital traffic increases. Liability convention: The law recognizes principles of international liability for space activities, establishing clear responsibility for potential damages, better enabling recovery of damages and improving the responsibility of the participants. Space sustainability: Including provisions for risk reduction and sustainable operations would contribute towards preserving space as a global shared community.

These issues and developments could have significant implications for companies wishing to launch and operate space assets. For example, without increased space governance, will space insurance providers be increasingly hesitant to provide cover for satellites and other launch projects?

Given that over half of the 55-60 Essential Climate Variables (ECVs) can only be measured from space, any impact on the world's ability to launch and maintain satellites could have huge implications on humanity's ability to tackle climate change.

Switzerland's proposed law on space operations may not make headlines like the latest rocket launch, but its impact on how we collectively manage our activities beyond Earth's atmosphere could prove just as significant in the long run. www.swissinfo.ch/...

