Jersey Real Estate Roundup

2024 was a busy year for legislation affecting owners and occupiers of property in Jersey. Here is a short recap on the key legislation, with links to our more detailed briefing notes.

The Planning and Building (General Development – Short-term Holiday Lets) (Jersey) Amendment Order 2024 came into effect on 1 April 2024, and allows residential properties to be used for the purpose of short-term holiday lets for up to 12 weeks in each calendar year, without the need to obtain planning permission for a change of use. A more detailed briefing note is available here.

The Wills and Succession (Amendment No. 3 – Collateral Succession of Immovable Estate) (Jersey) Law 2024 came into force on 26 April 2024, essentially abolishing the historical classification of immovable property on an intestate collateral succession as either a propre or an acquêt. This distinction sometimes had the effect of favouring a person's paternal heirs in preference to maternal heirs, and so was considered no longer compatible with Jersey's international commitments. Please refer to our briefing note here for more information.

The Public Health and Safety (Rented Dwellings) (Licensing) (Jersey) Regulations 2023 came into effect on 1 May 2024, making it illegal for a residential property to be let without a licence. A licence will only be issued if the property meets the minimum safety standards and does not contain a prescribed hazard. Commercial lettings, lodging houses, tourist accommodation and care homes are exempt from the regulations. Our briefing note is available here.

The Finance (2025 Budget) (Jersey) Law 202-, which was adopted on 29 November 2024, introduces stamp duty and land transaction tax relief for property transactions between a holding company and a company which it controls (i.e. where the holding company has 75% of the shares or voting rights of the other company). This relief will be very welcome by many, and became effective on 1 January 2025. Additionally, this Law introduced increases to stamp duty rates on certain inherited property. Please see our briefing note here for more details.

Looking ahead - 2025

It is anticipated that the States of Jersey will be introducing legislation to make Jersey Energy Performance Assessments (the "JEPA", essentially a Jersey equivalent to an EPC) mandatory at the point of sale and rental of both domestic and commercial property from 1 January 2026.

However, the exact timetable is subject to change, having already slipped from the timetable originally anticipated, following feedback from the industry.

