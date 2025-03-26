Jersey Finance Tokenisation Podcast Series: Episode Two

Partner Dilmun Leach, who is part of our Investment Funds & Corporate practice group, has taken part in Jersey Finance's latest tokenisation podcast.

In the episode, Dilmun speaks with Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance and Daniel Coheur Co-Founder and CCO at Tokeny. The three discuss Jersey's offering of securitising real-world assets, market challenges and the growth of tokenisation.



Dilmun advised on Jersey's first tokenisation platform last year and more recently the establishment of a Jersey token issuer helping power the move to net zero.



We have a leading cross-practice debt capital markets, fintech, regulatory, corporate and investment funds team who are at the cutting edge of innovative financial services products including all kinds of virtual tokens, exchange traded products (ETPs) and exchange traded notes (ETNs), collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), note issuers, securitisation vehicles and "tokenisation" issuers and platforms.

