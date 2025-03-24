Alternative Investing And The V-Bucks Generation

How will the ‘V-Bucks Generation', who have grown up with in-game virtual economies and currencies, help to shape the future of alternative investments?

How will the 'V-Bucks Generation', who have grown up with in-game virtual economies and currencies, help to shape the future of alternative investments? What's the outlook for digital investing in the US given the new administration in Washington, D.C.? Will family offices and high net worth investors access opportunities in private markets through tokenised options? How are tokenised funds typically structured?

These topics and more were discussed by a panel at a recent event in Miami titled 'Emerging Trends in Alternative Investing', hosted by IFI Global and sponsored by Jersey Finance. Keep up to date with the latest thinking and listen to the event recording: Emerging Trends in Alternative Investing.

The event was hosted by Simon Osborn, IFI Global, and the guests were welcomed by Jersey Finance's Head of Funds, Elliot Refson. The panellists were:

Eryka Gemma, Founder, Timelock Ventures

Dan Strachman, Partner, A&C Advisors

Dilmun Leach, Partner, Walkers

Herwig Konings, CEO, Security Token Market

Philip Pirecki, Americas Lead, Jersey Finance

They provided fascinating insights and made predictions for the future.

Also representing Jersey at this event, and at others in Miami in the same week, were Jersey Finance CEO, Joe Moynihan, and Stephen Smyth, Senior Country Officer and Head of Securities Services, Channel Islands, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Listen now to understand the new opportunities in digitisation and investment structuring.

