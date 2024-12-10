ARTICLE
10 December 2024

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Focus On Digital Assets - The Evolution Of Tokenisation And The Role Of The Custodian

Walkers

Contributor

Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey.
In this episode of the podcast, Sara Hall, a partner in Walkers' Regulatory and Risk Advisory group, speaks to Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody, a well known digital asset custodian.
European Union Finance and Banking
Sara Hall and Julia Keppe
The tokenisation industry has been experiencing significant growth, increasing in value from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion this year.

In this episode of the podcast, Sara Hall, a partner in Walkers' Regulatory and Risk Advisory group, speaks to Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody, a well known digital asset custodian. Sara and Julian discuss why tokenisation is such a hot topic, the role of institutional custodians and where the industry might be in a year's time.

