We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Focus On Digital Assets - The Evolution Of Tokenisation And The Role Of The Custodian

The tokenisation industry has been experiencing significant growth, increasing in value from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion this year.

In this episode of the podcast, Sara Hall, a partner in Walkers' Regulatory and Risk Advisory group, speaks to Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody, a well known digital asset custodian. Sara and Julian discuss why tokenisation is such a hot topic, the role of institutional custodians and where the industry might be in a year's time.

