Jersey Finance Appoints New Global Head Of Market Development

Jersey Finance has announced the appointment of Chris Jenkins as its Global Head of Market Development, following the departure of Allan Wood in April.

Chris, who assumes his new role with immediate effect, joins Jersey Finance with over 25 years of international financial services experience, with particular expertise in the digital and fintech space.

In this position, Chris will take on a pivotal role as part of Jersey Finance's leadership team, overseeing the organisation's global team of market development specialists in key strategic markets, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the US and the UK.

In Jersey since 2015, Chris moved to the Island with his family from Hong Kong SAR. He joins Jersey Finance from TORA, a financial technology firm, where he worked for almost two decades, running the client-facing functions globally and acting as a member of the executive team. He spent many years in Asia and has worked extensively across multiple overseas markets.

Joe Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer at Jersey Finance, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Chris to our team, as we continue to enhance our relationships with stakeholders around the world and bolster Jersey's reputation on the global stage. Chris brings a vast amount of experience to the role, complementing the strong skill sets of the team overseeing the promotion of Jersey as a leading international finance centre across key strategic overseas markets. I am confident our excellent team will continue to be in good hands under his leadership.

“Meanwhile, I would like to extend my thanks to Allan Wood, who has been an integral part of the organisation's success for nine years, and his contributions have been invaluable to its growth and development. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in stimulating increased business for Jersey's international finance centre, supporting the expansion of its global reach to the US, Africa and Southeast Asia. We are immensely grateful for his dedication, expertise and leadership during his time with us.”

Chris Jenkins commented:

“I am extremely excited to join Jersey Finance to help continue the great work Allan and the team delivers year after year. It is a privilege to promote Jersey, working with our world class finance sector, and I am very much looking forward to getting started.”

