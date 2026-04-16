Tax Deductions And Detractions In Italy – How Do They Work!

Italy does not have a system of taxation with a tax free allowance system and therefore tax is paid from Euro No 1.

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Italy does not have a system of taxation with a tax free allowance system and therefore tax is paid from Euro No 1.

However, Italy does allow a number of tax deductible and detractable expenditures from taxable income.

Firstly, what is the difference between a tax deduction and a detractable expense?

Deductible expenses (oneri deducibili) reduce your taxable income , meaning you pay tax on a lower income.

reduce your , meaning you pay tax on a lower income. Detractable expenses(oneri detraibili) give you a direct reduction in the tax you owe – usually a 19% tax credit on the value of item you are claiming, unless otherwise specified.

Both are valuable, and knowing the difference helps you understand how the savings work.

Healthcare expenses (19%)

Without a doubt the most common category is healthcare expenses (detractable at 19%)

What you can claim is as follows:

Pharmacy receipts (scontrini parlanti) showing the name of the medicine and your tax code (codice fiscale)

Doctor visits (GPs and specialists)

Surgeries and hospital stays (private and public)

Diagnostic tests, X-rays, and blood work

Dental care (e.g., orthodontics, if medically necessary

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation

Medical devices (e.g., glasses, hearing aids, prosthetics)

There is a ‘franchigia’ (excess) related to these expenses, which means that it is only the accumulated expenses over €129.11 which are considered eligible.

If your total health expenses are below this amount then you cannot detract from tax. (Equally, you cannot claim this credit if the expense is covered by insurance.

To give an example……if my total expenses are €800 during the year, then the calculation is €800 – €129,11 = €670,89, on which I apply the 19% tax credit = €127,47 tax credit.

It may not seem much but a few years ago I had to have some urgent dental care which cost €10,000. It was not covered by insurance and so I had to pay myself. That year I had a tax credit of €1875,46. Every little helps!

When you go to the farmacia make sure you present your codice fiscale to the pharmacist and they will normally tell you whether it is an item that qualifies or not.

** FARMACIA AND HEALTH EXPENSES ARE NOW REGISTERED AUTOMATICALLY ON THE AGENZIA DELLE ENETRATE (TAX AUTHORITY) WEBSITE. YOU CAN ACCESS THE WEBSITE AND CHECK THEM YOURSELF, HOWEVER THERE ARE OCCASIONS WHEN THEY DON’T APPEAR SO MAKE SURE YOU KEEP YOUR RECEIPTS AND GIVE THEM TO YOUR COMMERCIALISTA / FISCALISTA (ACCOUNTANT) WHEN YOU FILE YOUR RETURNS **

Home renovations and energy efficiency (various rates from 36% to 50%)

This is by far and away the next biggest category for gaining tax credits.

The key incentives for home improvements are as follows: (at at 2026)

Bonus Ristrutturazioni (Renovation Bonus) – 50% for general home upgrades

(Renovation Bonus) – 50% for general home upgrades Ecobonus– 50–65% for energy-saving improvements (e.g., insulation, windows, solar panels)

On your ‘Prima Casa’ (first home) you can claim a 50% tax credit up to a maximum spend of €96000, spread over 10 years.(at time of writing)

On your second home or property (other than Prima Casa) it is a 36% on a maxi spend of €96000 spread over 10 years.(excluding boilers which burn fossil fuels.)

Sismabonus – 50% on Prima Casa for 2025 then 36% for 2026/27 for work related to protection against sismic risks. 30% from 2026/27.

Bonus mobili (e grande elettrodomestici) – tax credit of 50% on spend of up to €5000 on electrical appliances and furniture that are linked to renovations.

Nuovo contributo per elettrodomestici ad alta efficienza – 30% up to €100 discount on electrical domestic appliance purchases, outside renovation works

Green Bonus – 36% on garden and green area improvements.

Insurance premiums

This is a category which people often fail to utilise because there are some questions over whether foreign insurance premiums paid can be deducted in an Italian tax return.

For policies that qualify as Life insurance, accident (both max €530) and long-term care insurance (LTC) – (€1291)

They must qualify (even if issued outside Italy) under the following conditions:

Policy must be with an EU or EEA-authorized insurer(i.e. the company must be licensed to operate in the EU/EEA under EU regulations). The policy must cover eligible risks: life, accidents, disability, or Long Term Care The beneficiary must be the taxpayer or close family(not a third party like a bank). The contract must not be speculative(e.g., pure investment policies are excluded unless they include real coverage of life or disability).

I enter my life policies issued in the UK years ago, before Brexit, and which cover me throughout the EU and were issued whilst the UK was still in the EU. I principally have life insurance contracts with Legal and General and provide cover across the EU. The other alternative is to take out Italian equivalent policies especially for things like health insurance. It’s worth getting a quote from one of the bigger insurance providers such as Generali (or Genertel, their online offering) Allianz, Zurich, Groupama, Unipol Sai, Banca Intesa, Reale etc

Other categories include:

Donations (19-30%)

donations to recognised NGO’s, religious institutions or universities.

Mortgage interest (19%)

You can deduct interest on mortgages for your first home (prima casa) up to a cap of €4,000 per year.

Education expenses (19%)

Kindergarten through university tuition (both public and private, up to limits)

School meals and after-school program

University housing (if located outside the student’s home province)

Max annual deduction for private schools may vary by level and region, with a cap around €800 per child.

Rental deductions

If you rent your main home, you may claim a tax credit based on your income and contract type.

For example: Ordinary rental contracts (contratto 4+4), Student housing and transfers for work (if you’ve moved for employment reasons)

The credit varies depending on income, age, and contract type (e.g., up to €495.80 or more).

Family related deductions and credits

Dependent children and other family members, alimony and maintenance payments (deductible), Nursery/kindergarten costs (detraction up to €632 per child)

Disabled persons (LEGGE 104/1992 BENEFITS)

Special deductions and detractions for people with disabilities or their caregivers, including: 19% for adapted vehicles (with limits), full deduction of medical devices, assistance costs, etc.

Sport and Youth activities (19%)

Up to €210 per child under 18 for gym, swimming, dance classes, etc. Applies to recognized sports facilities and clubs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.