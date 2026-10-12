Virtual Saturation Of The Grid: The New Open Season Model And Its Impact On M&A Transactions In The Renewables Sector

The total capacity of applications for connection to the RTN (National Transmission Grid) relating to renewable energy plants currently stands at approximately 314.21 GW, a significant portion of which (140.33 GW and 105.90 GW respectively) is allocated to onshore solar and wind projects, with the remainder (approximately 68 GW) relating to offshore wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass plants.

This figure remains well above the approximately 65 GW of new renewable capacity which, according to the PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan), is expected to be installed by 2030.

Even excluding offshore installations – which, as will be explained below, are excluded from the new rules on grid connections – pending applications exceed 248 GW: almost four times the incremental capacity indicated by the PNIEC.

This comparison confirms the issue already highlighted in our previous article ( link here): the capacity requested does not correspond to the capacity that will actually be built.

A very significant proportion of the allocated capacity is, in fact, still associated with STMGs (General Minimum Technical Solutions) that have yet to be accepted or to grid infrastructure projects that are still under assessment, whereas only a smaller proportion relates to initiatives that have already received the grid operator’s approval.

The sequential mechanism traditionally applied to connection requests has therefore resulted in a grid that is saturated, particularly “on paper”: each new application is assessed on the assumption that all previous requests may ultimately result in projects that are actually capable of reaching the construction stage, creating a dual risk of oversizing the grid’s development and delaying more mature initiatives behind projects that are still at an early stage.

The “DL Bollette”

A little over a year after the first proposals for reform, the regulatory framework has now changed significantly. Reference should be made, in particular, to Article 7 of Decree-Law No. 21/2026 (also known as the “DL Bollette”), under which:

Terna is required to publish, via its “TERRA” portal, the maximum additional capacity from renewable energy and storage facilities, with the exception of offshore installations, that may be accommodated in each portion of the RTN. Such capacity must then be updated quarterly on the basis of the authorisations issued for the construction and operation of the plants and the related grid infrastructure, as well as connection requests and the commissioning of those plants (see Article 7(1) of the DL Bollette);

the MASE (Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security) Decree (published on 8 September and whose contents are set out in greater detail below) establishes the functional criteria and operational procedures that Terna is required to follow in connection with the allocation and updating of the maximum additional capacity (see Article 7(2) of the DL Bollette).

Article 10-bis of Legislative Decree 190/2024

In addition, the DL Bollette has significantly amended Legislative Decree No.190/2024 (also known as the “Consolidated Law on Renewables”) by introducing in Article 10-bis new rules governing grid connection solutions, with significant implications both for future allocation of grid capacity and for connection solutions that have already been issued.

The new allocation mechanism

Under the above provision, ARERA is required to update the technical and economic conditions (i.e., essentially the Integrated Text on Active Connections – “TICA”) as well as the procedural arrangements for the connection to the electricity grid of renewable energy and storage facilities, with the exception of offshore installations, providing that:

the national transmission system operator: may issue connection solutions relating to a connection point even where the relevant capacity exceeds the maximum capacity that can be accommodated at that connection point; shall allocate the available grid capacity and issue the relevant connection solutions through transparent and non-discriminatory procedures; shall definitively allocate the available grid capacity to the applicants selected under the aforementioned procedures who hold the relevant authorisation; as part of its territorial planning activities and allocation procedures, shall take into account connection solutions relating to renewable energy or storage projects which, as at the date of publication of ARERA’s implementing provisions, have obtained a decision granting an exemption from the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), or a favourable EIA decision, or a favourable environmental compatibility opinion, provided that the projects in question have been submitted for environmental compatibility assessment together with the technical design of the connection solution, ncluding the related works for the development and upgrading of the national electricity transmission grid.

distribution system operators: may issue, through transparent and non-discriminatory procedures, connection solutions on the grids under their jurisdiction relating to a connection point, even where the relevant capacity exceeds the maximum capacity that may be accommodated at that connection point; may issue connection solutions for low-voltage grids also in relation to plants that enter into operation before any interventions that may be necessary on high- and extra-high-voltage grids have been completed;

may adopt any measures necessary to ensure the efficient management of grid capacity, including measures providing for connection solutions to lapse in the event of an unsuccessful outcome of the permitting or authorisation procedures or failure to comply with the deadlines for submitting applications for a PAS (Simplified Authorisation Procedure) or single authorisation (which must be submitted within 90 days of the date on which the grid works project is validated);

pending the publication by ARERA of the relevant implementing provisions, the national transmission system operator and the distribution system operators may issue connection solutions relating to a specific grid connection point in excess of the maximum capacity that can be accommodated at that connection point (see Article 10-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Renewables);

operators will be required to submit an application for a PAS or single authorisation within ninety days of the date on which the connection solution allocated under the new rules is accepted;

in the event that the PAS or single authorisation lapses due to failure to comply with the deadlines for commencing and completing the works, the relevant connection solutions will cease to be effective and the completion of the unfinished part of the works will be subject to a new application for the connection solution.

The implications for existing connection solutions

Among the most significant changes, particularly with regard to projects that have already been initiated or are in the process of being initiated, are the provisions of Article 10-bis, paragraphs 3, 5 and 6, according to which:

with effect from the date of publication of the measure adopted by ARERA, connection solutions relating to renewable energy or storage projects that have not yet obtained the relevant enabling or authorising title – including solutions that have already been issued but have not yet been validated by the grid operator – will cease to be effective; operators wishing to obtain a new connection solution may, where applicable, participate in any future procedures launched by Terna;

the national transmission system operator shall notify the relevant parties and competent authorities of the loss of effectiveness of such connection solutions and shall arrange for the refund or adjustment of the connection charges already paid by the holders of the connection solutions that have ceased to be effective;

the loss of effectiveness of a connection solution shall not constitute grounds for the dismissal or rejection of applications for permits or authorisations, including applications relating to environmental assessments, which, as at the date of publication of ARERA’s measures, have already been submitted. In such cases: (a) any preliminary-investigation activities already carried out in relation to matters unrelated to the connection solution shall remain unaffected; and (b) the time limits applicable to the relevant permitting or authorisation procedures shall recommence upon submission of the documentation relating to the new connection solution;

even where connection solutions do not cease to be effective (i.e., in the case of solutions that have already been validated or, more precisely, approved by Terna), they may in any event be definitively allocated only if the relevant projects have obtained the applicable authorisation.

Based on a literal and systematic analysis of Article 10-bis and the Decree, it would appear that the loss of effectiveness applies exclusively to high-voltage connection solutions and not to connection solutions relating to low- or medium-voltage grids.

Indeed, as high-voltage connection solutions concern large-scale plants, they are the solutions that have the greatest impact on the virtual saturation of the grid; furthermore, this interpretation appears to be supported by Article 10-bis, paragraph 3, according to which – in the event of a loss of effectiveness – operators may participate in future procedures launched by Terna, without any reference being made to procedures falling within the remit of distribution system operators.

Moreover, the provision identifies Terna, and not the distribution system operators, as the sole entity responsible for notifying the loss of effectiveness of the connection solutions. This would suggest that the reform in question should not result in connection solutions relating to low- and medium-voltage grids lapsing.

In any event, it should be noted that, in order to obtain a definitive understanding of this issue, it will be necessary to await ARERA’s implementing provisions, which were due to be published by 22 August. Nevertheless, as at the date of this article, they are still pending and, accordingly, the above rules have not yet been implemented in practice.

The MASE Decree

In implementation of the provisions of Article 7(2) of the DL Bollette, on 8 September 2026, MASE signed Decree No. 291 (the “Decree”), which sets out:

the criteria and procedures for defining the RTN micro-zones;

the criteria for determining the maximum additional capacity for each micro-zone;

the criteria and operational procedures for participation in Open Seasons and for the selection of connection solutions;

the criteria for the definitive allocation of capacity.

As mentioned, however, the reform has not yet become fully operational in its most significant aspects: its practical effects will, in fact, depend to a significant extent on the measures that ARERA is required to adopt pursuant to Article 10-bis, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Renewables.

Definition of the micro-zones

The Decree confirms the move away from the purely individual management of connection applications.

The new system is based on territorial capacity planning and the creation of a catalogue of technical solutions accessible to operators.

In this context, the first element is represented by the “micro-zones”, the boundaries of which are to be

defined by Terna on the basis, among other things, of the objectives of the PNRR (Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and the PNIEC, European, national and regional guidelines, expected developments in supply and demand, and distributors’ forecasts regarding new renewable capacity connected to their respective grids.

As regards the timetable:

Terna is required to submit to MASE a proposed methodology for identifying the micro-zones within 30 days of the Decree entering into force (i.e., by 9 October 2026);

MASE may, in turn, request clarifications or additions within the following 30 days;

once the methodology has been approved, Terna must publish the micro-zones within 15 days.

Once defined, the methodology, boundaries and number of micro-zones must be updated at least every two years, also in light of the criteria to be established by ARERA.

The connection points and the maximum additional micro-zone capacity

For each micro-zone, Terna must then identify the connection points and the corresponding maximum additional micro-zone capacity on the basis, among other things, of the following criteria:

making available an overall connection capacity equal to at least 150% of the 2030 capacity targets set out in the Consolidated Law on Renewables;

minimising the costs of constructing the RTN infrastructure associated with the various connection solutions;

taking into account the level of saturation of the connection solutions and the corresponding residual additional capacity, as progressively updated following the definitive allocation of grid capacity.

The maximum additional capacity must be updated at least quarterly, taking into account the permits issued, the status of the grid works, connection requests and the commissioning of the plants.

This represents a significant shift: the snapshot of the grid will no longer be static, but will have to be updated periodically to reflect the actual progress of projects.

The Offer and Open Seasons

One of the main pillars of the reform is the so-called “Offer”, that is, the set of minimum technical connection solutions made available by Terna as part of the capacity allocation procedures (also known as “Open Seasons”), which must be carried out at least quarterly.

In particular, at least thirty days before the opening of each Open Season, Terna must publish the maximum additional micro-zone capacity and the Offer, distinguishing between:

the capacity available, including capacity that is only partially available, without the need for further grid works;

the capacity that will become available only following the completion of new RTN works, indicating the status of the design, authorisation and construction phases of such works; and

any further elements to be identified by ARERA.

The Decree also strengthens transparency obligations; the TERRA portal must make available information on the location and current and prospective land occupation of all connection points and infrastructure included in the Offer.

Furthermore, for each request submitted to the RTN, Terna must publish the applicant, the technology, the requested injection and withdrawal capacities, the location, any connection solution already issued and, where available, the status of the authorisation process.

As a result, during an Open Season, the applicant will no longer necessarily receive an individually tailored connection solution according to the order in which the application was submitted. Instead, for each request, the applicant will select one of the solutions included in the “Offer”.

At the end of the Open Season, Terna will issue, via the TERRA portal, a “connection solution certificate”, which must subsequently be subject to Terna’s approval in relation to the applicant’s works (i.e., verification of the compliance of the technical documentation concerning the applicant’s works, limited to the interface with the grid facility used for the connection).

In this regard, the Decree clarifies a key point: the certificate, including the relevant approval, is sufficient to initiate the authorisation procedure and supplement the design documentation relating to the connection, but does not constitute a definitive allocation of either capacity or the connection point.

In accordance with Article 10-bis, the number of certificates may in fact exceed both the maximum additional capacity of the micro-zone and the number of physically available connection points.

This introduces a regulated system of overbooking: the system allows multiple projects to compete for the same capacity, on the assumption that only some of them will reach the required level of permitting maturity within the relevant timeframe.

However, the specific rules governing access, selection, priority, guarantees and lapse have yet to be defined by ARERA and will represent the key point of balance between market openness and investment certainty.

From certification to the definitive reservation of capacity

The main operational change lies in the clear separation between the availability of a technical connection solution and the definitive reservation of grid capacity.

The certificate becomes a “grid capacity reservation” only when the applicant notifies Terna that it has obtained the relevant authorisation (i.e., PAS; Single Authorisation and, where applicable, the relevant title for activities not requiring authorisation).

The reservation constitutes the definitive allocation of injection capacity and the connection point and results in the corresponding deduction from the micro-zone capacity and the Offer.

Where multiple projects are involved, Terna will apply a chronological criterion based on the date of publication of the relevant authorisations or permits. The holder must notify Terna of that date on the day following its publication.

For works falling within activities not requiring authorisation, the notification must instead be submitted within three working days of the commencement of the works. Failure to comply with these deadlines may expose the project to the consequences of subsequent saturation, including loss of effectiveness of the certificate.

Next steps

As mentioned, the issuance of the Decree merely concludes the first phase of the reform’s implementation. The decisive step will be the update of the ARERA regulatory framework, which will be required to translate the regulatory framework into rules applicable to individual applications.

In particular, ARERA will be required to regulate, among other things:

the technical and economic conditions and procedures governing Open Seasons, including access, the selection of solutions, frequency, the management of overbooking and the issuance of certificates;

the criteria for the issuance and validation of approvals, as well as provisional, transitional and flexible solutions;

the consequences of lapse and the procedures for the refund or adjustment of charges relating to solutions that cease to be effective;

coordination between the rules governing the RTN and those applicable to distribution grids;

the documentary evidence and information flows required to ensure certainty as to the priority arising from the publication of the relevant title.

These are actual operational rules that should have been published by the end of August and which, it is hoped, will be made available in the coming weeks.

Further steps in the implementation of the reform are also provided for in the same Decree and include, in particular, the submission by Terna to MASE, by 9 October, of a proposed methodology for identifying the micro-zones, to be followed by the publication of the micro-zones within the subsequent 45 days (i.e. by 24 November).

Therefore, assuming that ARERA’s operational rules have been published by 24 November, we could tentatively expect the first notices confirming that existing STMGs have ceased to be effective by the end of this year, and the first Open Seasons at the beginning of 2027.

Preliminary considerations and potential impacts on M&A transactions

The new framework – pending the operational rules currently being issued by ARERA – is set to have an immediate impact on the renewables market.

The shift from the date of submission of the connection application to the date of publication of the authorisation radically changes the logic of the system: it will no longer be the project that first applied for access to the grid that is given priority, but the one that first completed and published its authorisation process.

In essence, the projects that obtain the relevant authorisation most quickly will be the first to secure definitive grid capacity, to the detriment of slower-moving projects, which will face an increased risk of losing the capacity allocated to them under the procedure launched by Terna in the event of definitive saturation of the relevant micro-zone.

In short, the system is shifting from “first come, first served” to “first authorised, first reserved”.

It goes without saying that this reform is set to have significant repercussions, including in the context of M&A transactions relating to renewable energy projects and platforms.

Under the traditional model, acceptance of the STMG and, above all, the subsequent approval and, where applicable, confirmation of validity pursuant to Article 33 of the TICA were frequently regarded as key elements in de-risking and enhancing the value of a project.

Conversely, under the new system, the availability of a certificate or approval does not, in itself, establish that grid capacity has been definitively reserved.

The point is particularly clear: in the absence of publication of the relevant authorisation or

permit – and of timely notification to Terna –, the certificate remains exposed to saturation at the connection point and may cease to be effective.

It follows that two projects located in the same micro-zone and holding similar certificates may present a vastly different risk profile depending on the status, timing and manner of publication of their respective authorisations.

The connection risk is therefore transferred, at least in part, to the authorisation procedure.

This favours initiatives in which a genuine investment in development has been made, but ties the consolidation of capacity to administrative timelines over which the applicant has only limited control and, in the event of overbooking, also to the speed at which competing projects in the same location proceed.

The risk is no longer merely that of obtaining the authorisation, but also of obtaining it and having it recognised for priority purposes before the capacity is taken up by other projects.

A project that has been authorised but for which there is no evidence of publication and the resulting reservation of capacity should not – at this stage – be valued as an asset with grid capacity definitively removed from the Offer.

Similarly, any alternative solution proposed by Terna may alter CAPEX, timelines, site availability, the authorisation process and energy yield, with direct effects on the financial model.

Finally, for portfolios under development, the reform may lead to greater dispersion in value among seemingly homogeneous projects: the quality of the authorisation process, the actual publication of the authorisation and the project’s position in time within the micro-zone will become even more significant selection factors. Grid capacity will thus cease to be a right that is essentially crystallised at the initial stage of development and will instead become an element that is consolidated only following the permitting process.

This regulatory choice addresses the legitimate objective of freeing up capacity currently occupied by projects that are not yet sufficiently mature. It remains to be seen, however, whether the system will be able to favour projects that are genuinely ready for construction without imposing an excessive level of uncertainty on operators during the authorisation phase.

In other words, if the Open Seasons, priority rules and information flows are not sufficiently clear and timely, there is a risk that virtual saturation will simply be replaced by a new form of regulatory volatility, which could affect the cost of capital and the marketability of assets.

The practical implications of this regulatory innovation will also need to be monitored in order to assess whether it will actually prove capable of ensuring efficient planning of the RTN infrastructure and, at the same time, protecting market participants by preventing – rather than creating – new bottlenecks.

It is worth emphasising that these are merely preliminary considerations. Indeed, in order to obtain a clear, complete and comprehensive picture of the new regulatory framework, it will be necessary to await ARERA’s operational rules.