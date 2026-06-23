Workplace Safety Training: End Of The Transitional Period

The provisions on mandatory training introduced by State–Regions Agreement No. 59/2025, which became fully effective on 19 May 2026, significantly impact the occupational health and safety system by strengthening the effectiveness of training programmes and their connection with corporate organization and the risks associated with it.

A key element of the reform concerns the regulation of training credits relating to qualifying courses. Their validity is subject to the completion of periodic refresher training within a maximum period of ten years, after which, if no update is undertaken, the entire training program must be repeated.

The new provisions also expand training obligations, extending them to employers, managers, and supervisors, and introducing tailored training pathways and differentiated refresher requirements based on the role performed and the level of responsibility within the organization.

Particular attention is also given to the training of newly hired employees, which must be delivered from the outset of the employment relationship, as well as in the event of any change in duties or the introduction of new equipment, thereby excluding the possibility of completing the training in the months following hiring.

From an operational standpoint, the Agreement also revises the methods for delivering training, recognising synchronous videoconferencing as suitable for theoretical content, provided that interaction between trainers and participants, attendance tracking, and monitoring of actual participation are ensured. Practical or hands-on activities, however, cannot be carried out remotely and must be conducted in person.The Agreement also allows for blended training models, combining in-person training, synchronous videoconferencing, and e-learning, subject to specific requirements in terms of accreditation, traceability and verification.

Finally, final assessments and controls over the quality of training are strengthened, including with regard to consistency with the risks identified in the Risk Assessment Document.