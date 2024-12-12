Italy In Focus: How Stakeholder Synchronicity Can Signal Restructuring Success

Time moves at different speeds in restructuring. Intervention in a distressed business sets two clocks running at once: that of creditors and investors seeking a speedy recovery, and that of the company seeking space for fundamental transformation.

In a volatile economic environment, successful turnaround depends on synchronizing these clocks: aligning creditors' and investors' recovery periods with companies' transformation timelines.

Achieving this is not easy. Our experience in Italy shows that there is often a lack of awareness that the execution of the turnaround will take place in the turbulent waters of global trends and shocks that are reshaping the business landscape. These shocks make it more challenging to proactively manage the legitimate recovery expectations of creditors, especially in a context where, particularly in Italy, the turnaround often requires significant cash outflows to support a profound transformation.

Explore the global trends and their associated local impacts in the Italian market, and why they require careful navigation in order to secure future success.

