Welcome To Spada Partners From Milan

Spada Partners has become a landmark in the domain of tax advisory services for both businesses and families and a skilled and respected advisor providing assistance to financial and industrial players in transaction, turnaround, corporate finance, and M&A processes, including international clients looking for consultants with strong connections with the Italian context.

Spada Partners stands alongside their clients to support and protect them in their growth, in generational transitions as well as in extraordinary operations and they do so by participating in governance bodies and by providing everything that might be required over time as part of an accurate tax and financial planning.

Each professional working for Spada Partners has been trained to act as a dedicated and careful consultant, capable of offering their clients a top-level assistance covering different domains of technical expertise, thus providing expert advise that, over and beyond the necessary skills and technical abilities, leads to the best solutions and options for each individual requirement.

With 70+ professionals, Spada Partners looks forward to collaborating with fellow GGI members worldwide.