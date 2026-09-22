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22 September 2026

Welcome To Spada Partners From Milan

GGI Global Alliance

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GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.
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Spada Partners has established itself as a premier tax advisory firm serving businesses and families across Italy, offering comprehensive support in transactions, turnarounds, corporate finance, and M&A processes. With over 70 professionals, the firm provides dedicated expertise in tax and financial planning, governance support, and generational transitions for both domestic and international clients seeking deep connections within the Italian market.
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Roberto Spada
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Spada Partners has become a landmark in the domain of tax advisory services for both businesses and families and a skilled and respected advisor providing assistance to financial and industrial players in transaction, turnaround, corporate finance, and M&A processes, including international clients looking for consultants with strong connections with the Italian context.

Spada Partners stands alongside their clients to support and protect them in their growth, in generational transitions as well as in extraordinary operations and they do so by participating in governance bodies and by providing everything that might be required over time as part of an accurate tax and financial planning.

Each professional working for Spada Partners has been trained to act as a dedicated and careful consultant, capable of offering their clients a top-level assistance covering different domains of technical expertise, thus providing expert advise that, over and beyond the necessary skills and technical abilities, leads to the best solutions and options for each individual requirement.

With 70+ professionals, Spada Partners looks forward to collaborating with fellow GGI members worldwide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Roberto Spada
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