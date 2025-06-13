Isle Of Man Central Registry Leverages Digitisation Of Services

The Isle of Man Central Registry has enhanced its online service provisions to enable customers to submit company filings and make payments using card or BACS online from April 2025. These enhancements provide quicker, more efficient access to services, and will contribute to substantial efficiency gains for both the Registry and its customers.

The expanded platform will soon replace the current email filing option, which was introduced during the pandemic, and will assist Corporate Service Providers to meet a new one-month filing requirement for director changes under the Companies Act 2006, which came into effect from 1 April 2025.

It is hoped that the new filing requirements for companies operating under the provision of the Companies Act 2006 will result in a significantly higher number of annual returns being filed electronically via the Registry's Simple Online Annual Return Service (SOLAR).

The introduction of the SOLAR service in December 2021 and its recent enhancement has enabled the Registry to redeploy two team members to a new Data Assurance Team. In common with other companies' registries, the Isle of Man Central Registry is evolving to become an active gatekeeper of company data on registers, rather than a passive recipient.

Recent legislative changes have provided the Central Registry with greater powers to challenge corporate information presented to it. It is also establishing closer links with regulators and law enforcement agencies to drive compliance and improve data quality. The Data Assurance Team will be responsible for this approach and will continue to be developed over the next year.

"The extension of the Central Registry's online services represents a key milestone in its digital transformation efforts, improving service delivery for customers and streamlining administrative processes," said Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston.

"By transitioning these key services online, the Registry has identified that it can reduce staff-managed administrative tasks, freeing up resources for strategic work and enhancing overall effectiveness."

The Registry will continue to evolve its services to ensure they meet the changing needs of customers and international expectations, while enabling a more sustainable and efficient environment for its operations.

