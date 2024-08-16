Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - August 2024

Welcome to the August 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
In this month's edition we look at:
Dates & Deadlines: Q3/4 2024
- Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.
ESMA's Sustainable Finance Wish List
- Five key recommendations for improving the EU sustainable finance framework.
New SFDR Q&A Published
- Latest Level 3 SFDR Guidance from the ESAs on SFDR scope, PAI and financial product disclosures.
UK Overseas Funds Regime Finalised
- Final FCA rules and guidance came into force on 31 July 2024.
AIFMD (UCITS) Review Level 2 & 3 Measures
- Draft rules and guidance for use of liquidity management tools published for consultation.
UCITS Eligible Assets Review
- A look at industry's response to the ESMA call for evidence.
Recommendations to Reform the Fitness & Probity Approval Process
- Following an Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal finding that the Central Bank breached constitutional and natural justice in the Fitness & Probity assessment process.
