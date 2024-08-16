ARTICLE
16 August 2024

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - August 2024

Welcome to the August 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.
Ireland Wealth Management
Photo of Nessa Joyce
Photo of Patricia Taylor
Authors
Welcome to the August 2024 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q3/4 2024

  • Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

ESMA's Sustainable Finance Wish List

  • Five key recommendations for improving the EU sustainable finance framework.

New SFDR Q&A Published

  • Latest Level 3 SFDR Guidance from the ESAs on SFDR scope, PAI and financial product disclosures.

UK Overseas Funds Regime Finalised

  • Final FCA rules and guidance came into force on 31 July 2024.

AIFMD (UCITS) Review Level 2 & 3 Measures

  • Draft rules and guidance for use of liquidity management tools published for consultation.

UCITS Eligible Assets Review

  • A look at industry's response to the ESMA call for evidence.

Recommendations to Reform the Fitness & Probity Approval Process

  • Following an Irish Financial Services Appeals Tribunal finding that the Central Bank breached constitutional and natural justice in the Fitness & Probity assessment process.

