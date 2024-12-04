Private Equity: Transactions, December 2024

We advise on the largest and most complex private equity transactions across the public and private market space.

BUYOUTS

Archer Hotel Capital on its acquisition of the Shelbourne Hotel, one of Ireland's most luxurious hotels, from Kennedy Wilson.

HgCapital on the acquisition of Thesaurus Software, a payroll and accountancy software provider.

3i, through its investee company, European Bakery Group, the Netherlands based dutch Bakery on the acquisition of Panelto Foods, the Ireland based bakery operator.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners backed Phoenix Tower on its acquisition of Cellnex's Irish tower business.

Apex Group on the acquisition of Bank of America Custodial Services (Ireland), the Ireland based provider of custody and depositary related services to collective investment schemes established in a range of jurisdictions.

Astorg and Bridgepoint Advisers on the co-investment acquisition of Fenergo, the leading provider of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for financial institutions, from Insight Partners.

Invest Industrial on its acquisition of Procon Pumps, the United States based supplier of custom fluid solutions for displacement pumps.

EXITS

LED Group on its partnership with Oaktree Capital Management to develop a leading platform for building electrification products and energy transition solutions.

Chanelle Pharma, Ireland's largest indigenous generic pharmaceutical manufacturer of both medical and veterinary products, on its sale to Exponent.

The shareholders of Barr Madra Limited on the sale of the PlanNet21 Group, Ireland's leading specialised technology solution provider, to Conscia, owned by Nordic Capital.

Clune Tech Investments, the majority shareholder of Immedis, the Ireland based provider of payroll and tax obligation services, on its sale to UKG Inc, the Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone backed software company.

Motive Partners GP on the disposal of Global Shares plc, the Ireland-based software publisher offering equity administration, employee share plan, employee support, and equity trading solutions to JP Morgan.

Montagu Private Equity on the disposal of a stake in Universal-Investment-GmbH, the Germany based portfolio management firm, to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Oak Hill Advisors and Twin Point Capital on the sale of a majority interest in National Broadband Ireland, the Ireland based telecommunications service provider, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

KKR, through its portfolio company John Laing Group, the United Kingdom based investor, developer and operator of privately financed, public sector infrastructure projects on the disposal of Glencarbry wind farm to Greencoat Renewables.

Vance Street Capital on the simultaneous sale of International Aerospace Coatings (IAC Group) and Eirtech Aviation Services (EAS Group), each a world leading aviation aftermarket solutions provider.

TAKE PRIVATES

Brookfield Asset Management on its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Hibernia REIT plc for €1.089 billion.

Epiris on its £206 million acquisition of financial services firm IFG Group plc.

Hanover Investors on its takeover of global leader in customer engagement software Escher Group.

Green REIT plc on its €1.34 billion takeover by Henderson Park, the first multi party auction takeover process of its kind.

JOINT VENTURE INVESTMENTS - CONTROL, NON-CONTROL, GROWTH EQUITY AND CO-INVESTS

Starwood Capital Group on its strategic investment in Echelon Data Centres, a leading data centre developer in Ireland and the UK. We also advised on Echelon's new €900 million debt facility which will provide capital for the group's continued expansion.

Blackstone Inc on the acquisition of a majority stake in Winthrop Technologies, the Irish provider of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services.

InfraVia Capital Partners on its investment of a 49.9% stake in Fibre Networks Ireland Holdings Limited, a dedicated joint venture fibre company with eir, focused on the deployment of fibre-to-the-home across Ireland.

Verdane Advisors AS on the acquisition of a majority stake in Corlytics, the Ireland based provider of risk intelligence software.

Montagu Private Equity on its strategic investment in Ireland-based fund governance and regulatory firm Waystone and on the acquisition of a majority stake in OASIS Group, a leading records and information management (RIM) company in Europe.

M&G on the acquisition of a 41% stake in Finance Ireland, Ireland's largest non-bank lender alongside Pimco.

HG Capital, through its structured minority investment strategy, Transition Capital, on a minority growth investment in Thesaurus Software, a payroll and accountancy software provider.

Atalaya Capital Management on its investment in a joint venture with GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing.

Ingka Investments, the Netherlands based investment company focused on minority investments in startups and growth companies, on its acquisition of 20% of offshore wind projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom, from Source Galileo Ltd, the United Kingdom based joint venture between Source Energie and Galileo Green Energy.

Pioneer Point Partners LLP, the sustainable infrastructure investment firm, on its investment in Stream BioEnergy Limited.

MBOS - PRIVATE EQUITY BACKED

Applegreen on the €720 million take private by management and Blackstone Infrastructure.

BOLT-ONS

Advent International, through its portfolio company, Mangopay, on the acquisition of WhenThen, the payments operations platform.

AssuredPartners Inc, the GTCR and Apax backed insurance brokerage investment vehicle, on the build out of its Irish platform (through its Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers acquisition) with its bolt-ons of O'Callaghan Insurances, O'Donavan Insurances, Fitzgerald Insurances and Sayers Insurances.

HG Capital, through its portfolio company, Thesaurus Software, a payroll and accountancy software provider, on the acquisition of Relate Software and Accountancy Manager.

KKR, through its portfolio company, Biosynth Carbosynth, a supplier of critical materials to the life sciences industry, on its acquisition of Aalto Bio Reagents, which will expand its capabilities and its offering to the in-vitro diagnostic and vaccine development industry in the field of emerging disease.

KKR, through its portfolio company, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company, on its acquisition of NanoDiamond Products, a solutions provider in synthetic diamond and cubic born nitride products.

Pritzker Private Capital, through its portfolio company, ProAmpac LLC, the United States based provider of packaging solutions on:

the acquisition of Irish Flexible Packaging Ltd, the Ireland based packaging firm engaged in bread and butter. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

the acquisition of Euroflex TEO, an Ireland-based producer of flexible printed film, lamination and pouching packaging solutions.

Pritzker Private Capital, through its portfolio company, Technimark, the global leader in the manufacture of high-value injection-molded packaging and components, on the acquisition of Irish Tool and Plastics, a leading Irish manufacturer of injection moulded plastic products.

Leeds Private Equity, through its portfolio company, LRN Corporation, on the acquisition of Interactive Services, the Ireland-based provider of global compliance and online learning solutions.

