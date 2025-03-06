ARTICLE
6 March 2025

Cyber Insights: NIS2 – Where To Start? (Podcast)

William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

In this, the second episode in the William Fry Cyber Insights Series. Susan Walsh, Consultant and Rachel Hayes, Partner discuss the new cybersecurity requirements for organisations under NIS2 and what steps they should take to comply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

