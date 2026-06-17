Global ABS 2026 - Establishing SPVs

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

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Ireland is a leading jurisdiction for the establishment of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for structured finance transactions and the unrivalled strength of the firm’s Capital Markets, Tax, Financial Regulation, Listings and Corporate Services capabilities make Arthur Cox a market leader in this area.

The predominant reasons for Ireland’s popularity as an SPV location include its developed corporate legal system, the fact that it is an ‘on-shore’ jurisdiction, the professional and administrative services that are available locally and its favourable tax regime.

Irish corporate law is effective in removing SPV counterparty risk, so enabling noteholders to be exposed only to liabilities and assets that are intended to be secured.

A minimum share capital requirement of €1 in most cases makes incorporating an Irish SPV a straightforward process. In addition, Euronext Dublin is a market leader in the listing of debt securities.

SUMMARY OF BENEFITS OF ESTABLISHING SPVs IN IRELAND

EU jurisdiction with a broad double tax treaty network

Common law legal system, similar in many respects to US and UK

Favourable tax status for debt issuers which should result in: – Minimal corporate tax leakage in most cases – No withholding tax and limited VAT leakage

Leading jurisdiction for listing SPVs

Cost efficient jurisdiction involving: – Minimal retained profit – Competitive service provider and audit costs – Competitive and sophisticated legal market

AIFMD certainty for debt issuance

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.