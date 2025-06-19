ARTICLE
19 June 2025

AI Survey 2025 - Introduction

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
The survey was conducted in the first half of 2025, with 80 respondents from client organisations across a range of industries, with the majority from the Financial Services...
Ireland Technology
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Introduction

1638982a.jpg

The survey was conducted in the first half of 2025, with 80 respondents from client organisations across a range of industries, with the majority from the Financial Services and the ICT sectors. Respondents to the survey included professionals in roles covering areas such as IT/Technology/Data, Risk & Compliance as well as C-Suite and Legal Counsel.

Respondents by Job Title/Role

1638982b.jpg

Respondents by Industry

1638982c.jpg

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More